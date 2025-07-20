Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Industrial Property for Sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
3
5 properties total found
Manufacture 718 m² in Bor, Russia
Manufacture 718 m²
Bor, Russia
Area 718 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a separate industrial building with an area of ​​718 sq.m. The building is locat…
$635,313
Manufacture 640 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture 640 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 640 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale warehouse space 640m2, divided into separate rooms from 50 to 100m2, ceiling height…
$112,821
Manufacture 900 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture 900 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a separate free-use building.   Ideal for production, warehouse, shopping - exhibit…
$749,669
Manufacture 1 286 m² in Sava, Russia
Manufacture 1 286 m²
Sava, Russia
Area 1 286 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale the property complex in the center of the working village of Syava (near Shahunya). …
$27,954
Manufacture 600 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Manufacture 600 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/1
Shop. Production and warehouse complex with office space, total area of 1840 m2, including: …
$255,585
