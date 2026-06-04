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Сommercial property in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia

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Mytishchi
4
24 properties total found
Commercial property 457 m² in Celobitevo, Russia
Commercial property 457 m²
Celobitevo, Russia
Area 457 m²
Number of floors 2
Production and Grading Block with an office from 456.8 M2. 800 M from Moscow. Sale from the …
$1,31M
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Developer
VSF Group
Languages
English, Русский
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Office 2 800 m² in Mytishchi, Russia
Office 2 800 m²
Mytishchi, Russia
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 4
Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 2800.0 m2 on the 4th floor on favorable terms…
$54,340
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Office 8 400 m² in Mytishchi, Russia
Office 8 400 m²
Mytishchi, Russia
Area 8 400 m²
Floor 3
Offered for rent 3 floors in BC Quadrum, m Medvedkovo Modern Class A building Offices with d…
$163,019
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Warehouse 4 223 m² in Eremino, Russia
Warehouse 4 223 m²
Eremino, Russia
Area 4 223 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5422 Class "B+" warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Mytishchi…
$72,677
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Office 2 800 m² in Mytishchi, Russia
Office 2 800 m²
Mytishchi, Russia
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 4
ID: L8611 It is offered to rent an office premises on the 4th floor in the Class A BC Quadru…
$50,001
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Warehouse 24 543 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 24 543 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 24 543 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 24543 m2, inc…
$528,352
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5641 Warehouse space is available for rent. Location: Moscow region, Mytishchi urban di…
$24,590
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Warehouse 5 000 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 5 000 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated production facility is offered for sale. Moscow region, g Mytishchi, Sholok…
$4,51M
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Office 2 800 m² in Mytishchi, Russia
Office 2 800 m²
Mytishchi, Russia
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 3
ID: L9502 Offered for rent office space on the 4th floor in class A BC "Quadrum" Features: …
$50,001
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Warehouse 1 700 m² in Suharevo, Russia
Warehouse 1 700 m²
Suharevo, Russia
Area 1 700 m²
Floor 1
Rent a warehouse is the perfect solution for your business! We offer a warm warehouse with …
$27,869
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Warehouse 4 320 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 4 320 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 4 320 m²
Floor 1
A Class C cold warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Mytishchi, Sgonniki village, …
$59,016
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Warehouse 12 987 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 12 987 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 12 987 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse sale. The working height of the ceiling in the warehouse area is 17 m. Flo…
$28,33M
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Warehouse 13 425 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 13 425 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 13 425 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse for rent The total area is 13,425 m2 including: - Mezzanine - 902 m2 Of…
$289,008
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L6413 Production and warehouse space is available for rent. Location: Moscow region, Myt…
$24,590
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Warehouse 1 700 m² in Suharevo, Russia
Warehouse 1 700 m²
Suharevo, Russia
Area 1 700 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse of class B+. Moscow region, g Mytishchi, Sukharevo village, 140 pa…
$27,869
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Warehouse 4 724 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 4 724 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 4 724 m²
Floor 1
The warehouse area is 4,724 km. of them: administrative and household part - 451 sq.m., mezz…
$101,696
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Warehouses are offered for rent. Location: Mo, Mytishchi, D. Abbakumovo. Ceiling height is 6…
$24,590
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Warehouse 3 400 m² in Suharevo, Russia
Warehouse 3 400 m²
Suharevo, Russia
Area 3 400 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse with an area of 1700 m2 in the Moscow region, Mytishchi. A conveni…
$55,737
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Warehouse 24 543 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 24 543 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 24 543 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse for rent The total area is 24,543 m2, including: - Mezzanine - 1804 m2 …
$528,352
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Warehouse 11 118 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 11 118 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 11 118 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 11,118 m2, in…
$239,344
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Warehouse 13 425 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 13 425 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 13 425 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 13425 m2, inc…
$289,008
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Warehouse 1 700 m² in Suharevo, Russia
Warehouse 1 700 m²
Suharevo, Russia
Area 1 700 m²
Floor 1
For rent, a warm warehouse of 1500 m2 is offered. Location: MO, Mytishchi, 20 km from MKAD o…
$27,869
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Warehouse 11 118 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 11 118 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 11 118 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse for rent The total area is 11 118 m2, including: - Mezzanine - 902 m2 O…
$239,344
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Warehouse 2 000 m² in Abbakumovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Abbakumovo, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
Ceiling height in the premises: P1: 5 meters, P2: 3.5 meters, P3: 5 meters, P4.5: 3.3 meters…
$25,045
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Property types in Mytishchi Urban Okrug

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