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Warehouses for sale in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia

сommercial properties
23
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21 property total found
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Suharevo, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Suharevo, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
For rent, a warm warehouse of 1500 m2 is offered. Location: MO, Mytishchi, 20 km from MKAD o…
$20,894
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5641 Warehouse space is available for rent. Location: Moscow region, Mytishchi urban di…
$21,823
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Warehouse 24 543 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 24 543 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 24 543 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 24543 m2, inc…
$492,386
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Warehouse 3 400 m² in Suharevo, Russia
Warehouse 3 400 m²
Suharevo, Russia
Area 3 400 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm warehouse with an area of 1700 m2 in the Moscow region, Mytishchi. A conveni…
$49,333
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Warehouse 4 724 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 4 724 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 4 724 m²
Floor 1
The warehouse area is 4,724 km. of them: administrative and household part - 451 sq.m., mezz…
$94,774
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Warehouse 13 425 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 13 425 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 13 425 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 13425 m2, inc…
$269,335
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: L6413 Production and warehouse space is available for rent. Location: Moscow region, Myt…
$21,823
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Suharevo, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Suharevo, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Rent a warehouse is the perfect solution for your business! We offer a warm warehouse with …
$20,894
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Warehouse 1 254 m² in Eremino, Russia
Warehouse 1 254 m²
Eremino, Russia
Area 1 254 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5424 Heated warehouse space of class "C" is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, …
$13,755
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Warehouse 11 118 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 11 118 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 11 118 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse for rent The total area is 11 118 m2, including: - Mezzanine - 902 m2 O…
$223,051
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Warehouses are offered for rent. Location: Mo, Mytishchi, D. Abbakumovo. Ceiling height is 6…
$21,823
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Warehouse 13 425 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 13 425 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 13 425 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse for rent The total area is 13,425 m2 including: - Mezzanine - 902 m2 Of…
$269,335
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Warehouse 4 320 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 4 320 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 4 320 m²
Floor 1
A Class C cold warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Mytishchi, Sgonniki village, …
$50,146
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Warehouse 12 987 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 12 987 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 12 987 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse sale. The working height of the ceiling in the warehouse area is 17 m. Flo…
$22,66M
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Warehouse 2 000 m² in Abbakumovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Abbakumovo, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
Ceiling height in the premises: P1: 5 meters, P2: 3.5 meters, P3: 5 meters, P4.5: 3.3 meters…
$25,150
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Warehouse 11 118 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 11 118 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 11 118 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 11,118 m2, in…
$223,051
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Warehouse 4 223 m² in Eremino, Russia
Warehouse 4 223 m²
Eremino, Russia
Area 4 223 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5422 Class "B+" warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Mytishchi…
$61,754
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Warehouse 10 000 m² in Mytishchi, Russia
Warehouse 10 000 m²
Mytishchi, Russia
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class C cold warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Mytishchi, Ugolnaya str., 4 p…
$92,863
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Warehouse 5 000 m² in Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 5 000 m²
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated production facility is offered for sale. Moscow region, g Mytishchi, Sholok…
$3,83M
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Warehouse 2 740 m² in Eremino, Russia
Warehouse 2 740 m²
Eremino, Russia
Area 2 740 m²
Floor 1
For rent, a warehouse of class "B +" is offered. Location: MO, Mytishchinsky district, 10 km…
$40,047
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Warehouse 24 543 m² in Lobnya, Russia
Warehouse 24 543 m²
Lobnya, Russia
Area 24 543 m²
Floor 1
Class "A" warehouse for rent The total area is 24,543 m2, including: - Mezzanine - 1804 m2 …
$492,386
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