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Pool Mansions in Moscow, Russia

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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Moscow, Russia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Unique mansions on Sofia embankment with views of the Kremlin. Price on request.In the LCD "…
$100,00M
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