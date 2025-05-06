Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia

Kstovo
3
69 properties total found
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready brick houses of 144 sq.m. in the LCD of his Emerald. Planning solutions are thought ou…
$136,522
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
A full -fledged three -story Townhouse with repair and furniture. G-shaped plot of land, pan…
$254,194
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a house in a clean area with a good transport interchange, three …
$104,099
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
I offer to buy a two-storey house of 102 m. This option provides comfort and comfort for the…
$96,715
Apartment in Kstovsky District, Russia
Apartment
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/4
Your new life in the bosom of nature is waiting for you in a new residential complex of Nizh…
$72,982
Apartment in Afonino, Russia
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
Area 18 m²
Floor 6/16
Do you dream of your own corner, where the atmosphere of warmth and comfort reigns? We have …
$57,764
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention a unique house in the village of Malaya Yelnya (20 min. to N. N…
$187,619
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern two-storey house, Ploshadu 138 m in a section 7 skewh. It is in a cottage -legged way…
$78,679
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
A new one -story house in the village Krutaya is sold! The start of the construction of a mo…
$106,398
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern one-storey house, Ploshadu 90 m in a section 7 skew. It is in a cottage -legged way w…
$72,627
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse: Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, rural settlement Afoninsky vi…
$124,621
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy house in the village of Cheremisskoye. It is possible to transfer a mortgage…
$127,085
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear buyers, We present a unique possibility of acquiring a land plot with a finished found…
$84,731
Apartment in Kstovsky District, Russia
Apartment
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/4
Your attention is presented to a new microdistrict in the village of Kultura, Kstov district…
$74,362
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a garden house in the SNT Pyatigorye of the Kstovsky district.  On the site of 6 ac…
$3,619
House in Sava, Russia
House
Sava, Russia
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
I sell the house on the site 18 hundred. House from Arbolit, 500300200mm, arbolite modern en…
$42,366
Apartment in Zdanovskij, Russia
Apartment
Zdanovskij, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
I sell a 2 -room apartment in the village of Zhdanovsky - 15 minutes from Nizhny Novgorod. I…
$50,234
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/17
Presented for sale a cozy large studio in the LCD Ankudinovsky Park. Successful layout allow…
$59,312
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy two -story house is sold in the city of Kstovo Nizhny Novgorod region! House descrip…
$236,037
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-storey building is sold in an ecological clean place! House with partial finish, gas, wa…
$117,413
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
$181,366
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a townhouse in Afonino on East Street extreme compartment in a row of 8 pieces.Storey…
$108,892
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (early reservation) of a brick house 100 m2 (modern class) on the street. River in the …
$73,837
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storey townhouses for sale at the construction stage.Townhouses are located in the very pr…
$134,289
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (early reservation) of a wooden frame house 70 m2 (modern classic) on the street. Sovet…
$66,575
Apartment in Kstovo, Russia
Apartment
Kstovo, Russia
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
I sell a 1-room apartment in the city of Kstovo st. Parkovaya, 12 K 2 with an excellent layo…
$84,126
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
A house is sold in the cottage village "New Residence of an A Western" Kstovsky municipal di…
$96,715
Villa in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Villa
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a new two -storey building of 138 m2 of class Comfort with an open terrace in IZHS ne…
$96,715
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (for early reservation) of a frame wooden house 120 m2 (modern class) on the street. So…
$77,469
House in Afonino, Russia
House
Afonino, Russia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
A brick house with an area of ​​93 sq.m in the village of Afonino Kstovsky district is sold.…
$96,836
