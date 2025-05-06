Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kstovsky District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia

villas
15
townhouses
11
House Delete
Clear all
53 properties total found
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready brick houses of 144 sq.m. in the LCD of his Emerald. Planning solutions are thought ou…
$136,522
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
A full -fledged three -story Townhouse with repair and furniture. G-shaped plot of land, pan…
$254,194
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a house in a clean area with a good transport interchange, three …
$104,099
Leave a request
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
I offer to buy a two-storey house of 102 m. This option provides comfort and comfort for the…
$96,715
Leave a request
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention a unique house in the village of Malaya Yelnya (20 min. to N. N…
$187,619
Leave a request
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern two-storey house, Ploshadu 138 m in a section 7 skewh. It is in a cottage -legged way…
$78,679
Leave a request
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
A new one -story house in the village Krutaya is sold! The start of the construction of a mo…
$106,398
Leave a request
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern one-storey house, Ploshadu 90 m in a section 7 skew. It is in a cottage -legged way w…
$72,627
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse: Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, rural settlement Afoninsky vi…
$124,621
Leave a request
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy house in the village of Cheremisskoye. It is possible to transfer a mortgage…
$127,085
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear buyers, We present a unique possibility of acquiring a land plot with a finished found…
$84,731
Leave a request
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a garden house in the SNT Pyatigorye of the Kstovsky district.  On the site of 6 ac…
$3,619
Leave a request
House in Sava, Russia
House
Sava, Russia
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
I sell the house on the site 18 hundred. House from Arbolit, 500300200mm, arbolite modern en…
$42,366
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy two -story house is sold in the city of Kstovo Nizhny Novgorod region! House descrip…
$236,037
Leave a request
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2-storey building is sold in an ecological clean place! House with partial finish, gas, wa…
$117,413
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
$181,366
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
I sell a townhouse in Afonino on East Street extreme compartment in a row of 8 pieces.Storey…
$108,892
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (early reservation) of a brick house 100 m2 (modern class) on the street. River in the …
$73,837
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storey townhouses for sale at the construction stage.Townhouses are located in the very pr…
$134,289
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (early reservation) of a wooden frame house 70 m2 (modern classic) on the street. Sovet…
$66,575
Leave a request
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
A house is sold in the cottage village "New Residence of an A Western" Kstovsky municipal di…
$96,715
Leave a request
Villa in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Villa
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a new two -storey building of 138 m2 of class Comfort with an open terrace in IZHS ne…
$96,715
Leave a request
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale (for early reservation) of a frame wooden house 120 m2 (modern class) on the street. So…
$77,469
Leave a request
House in Afonino, Russia
House
Afonino, Russia
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
A brick house with an area of ​​93 sq.m in the village of Afonino Kstovsky district is sold.…
$96,836
Leave a request
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 3
A large solid house is sold in a green city with a total area of ​​297 sq.m with a land plot…
$302,612
Leave a request
House in Bezvodnoe, Russia
House
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in the cottage village "New Residence of an A Western" Kstovsky municipal di…
$90,663
Leave a request
House in Bolsoe Mokroe, Russia
House
Bolsoe Mokroe, Russia
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 2
Warm and cozy house for sale 53 sq.m. + 7 hundred.land (village Bolshaya Wet, Kstov municipa…
$54,470
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
$119,782
Leave a request
House in Kstovsky District, Russia
House
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy two-storey house in the village of Selection Station, 15 minutes from Nizhny…
$117,401
Leave a request
Townhouse in Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale Townhaus in KP Baden -Baden with an area of ​​91m2. Two floors and base. Your land p…
$127,799
Leave a request

Properties features in Kstovsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go