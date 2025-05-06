Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kstovsky District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia

Kstovo
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Apartment in Kstovsky District, Russia
Apartment
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/4
Your new life in the bosom of nature is waiting for you in a new residential complex of Nizh…
$72,982
Leave a request
Apartment in Afonino, Russia
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
Area 18 m²
Floor 6/16
Do you dream of your own corner, where the atmosphere of warmth and comfort reigns? We have …
$57,764
Leave a request
Apartment in Kstovsky District, Russia
Apartment
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/4
Your attention is presented to a new microdistrict in the village of Kultura, Kstov district…
$74,362
Leave a request
Apartment in Zdanovskij, Russia
Apartment
Zdanovskij, Russia
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
I sell a 2 -room apartment in the village of Zhdanovsky - 15 minutes from Nizhny Novgorod. I…
$50,234
Leave a request
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/17
Presented for sale a cozy large studio in the LCD Ankudinovsky Park. Successful layout allow…
$59,312
Leave a request
Apartment in Kstovo, Russia
Apartment
Kstovo, Russia
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
I sell a 1-room apartment in the city of Kstovo st. Parkovaya, 12 K 2 with an excellent layo…
$84,126
Leave a request
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
Area 39 m²
Floor 14/23
I present to your attention a beautiful 1+ apartment in a new modern residential complex "An…
$70,206
Leave a request
Apartment in Afonino, Russia
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 4-room apartment in Afonino street. Green apartment 5 minutes from Bepxnix Pecher, …
$94,415
Leave a request
Apartment in Kstovo, Russia
Apartment
Kstovo, Russia
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/9
Near the shopping center Delight, public transport stops, shops, a children's park, schools,…
$112,196
Leave a request
Apartment in Afonino, Russia
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment in a country house located in the village of Zeleny Dol on the border of …
$139,140
Leave a request
Room in Afonino, Russia
Room
Afonino, Russia
Area 9 m²
Floor 21/21
1/3 of the share in a two -room apartment is sold. LCD "Krasnaya Polyana" (upper paces). Goo…
$24,209
Leave a request
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
Area 42 m²
Floor 23/24
On sale is a beautiful view apartment 1+ at the address Russkaya St., 9 in the new modern LC…
$81,100
Leave a request
Apartment in Kstovo, Russia
Apartment
Kstovo, Russia
Area 142 m²
Floor 5/9
A 4-room apartment is sold, the entire redevelopment is legalized. The apartment is warm, co…
$186,409
Leave a request
Apartment in Zdanovskij, Russia
Apartment
Zdanovskij, Russia
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/3
Studio apartment in the LCD Mega. The house of 2016 is built, the apartment is warm, comfort…
$37,524
Leave a request
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/19
A beautiful one-bedroom apartment in the dynamically developing Ankudinovsky Park residentia…
$69,964
Leave a request
Apartment in Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
Area 37 m²
Floor 13/18
Spacious modern apartment 1+ is for sale. Convenient layout: spacious kitchen-living room an…
$69,601
Leave a request

Properties features in Kstovsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go