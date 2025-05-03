Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Krasnogorsky District, Russia

Saburovo
25
Krasnogorsk
3
34 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 17 …
$572,681
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 85 …
$576,910
3 room apartment in Nakhabino, Russia
3 room apartment
Nakhabino, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/5
A three -room apartment is urgently sold. S/U, in a heated floor corridor. Free sale, viewin…
$81,175
2 room apartment in Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/17
A 2-room apartment is sold, with a total area of ​​60.3 m2, on the 4th floor of a 17-storey …
$179,025
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 87 …
$573,800
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 54 …
$535,211
House in Pozdnyakovo, Russia
House
Pozdnyakovo, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 3
Lot number: 3981111, Cottage with an actual area of more than 400 m2 in an elite guarded vil…
$401,450
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 98 …
$476,351
House in Pozdnyakovo, Russia
House
Pozdnyakovo, Russia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 3
Lot number: 3981104, Cottage with an actual area of more than 400 m2 in an elite guarded vil…
$401,450
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 99 …
$422,078
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Sold cottage numbe…
$594,889
3 room apartment in Krasnogorsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/8
For sale 3-room apartment in a building under construction (House 1.6), section 12, completi…
$143,365
3 room apartment in Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/22
A spacious three -room apartment is sold 15 minutes drive to m. Slavkinino, 3 km from the Mo…
$193,245
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 95 …
$570,248
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 51 …
$600,003
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 40 …
$674,880
2 room apartment in Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 15/25
A two -room apartment is sold, located on the 15th floor of a monolithic house. Rooms and b…
$112,509
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 84 …
$576,910
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 97 …
$399,228
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 100…
$561,485
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 30 …
$577,946
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 35 …
$582,420
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 18 …
$491,123
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 7 i…
$1,36M
1 bedroom apartment in Putilkovo, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 8/20
I sell   1k -Studio with repair in the LCD Bolshoi Putilkovo microdistrict « Big Putilkovo…
$60,440
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 89 …
$675,711
3 room apartment in Krasnogorsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 3-room apartment in a building under construction (House 1.6), section 11, completi…
$112,889
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 81 …
$481,281
Cottage 4 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 16 …
$448,531
Cottage 5 rooms in Saburovo, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Saburovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Direct sale from the developer! Closed cottage village of business class. Cottage number 82 …
$577,404
