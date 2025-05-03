Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Krasnogorsky District, Russia

3 room apartment in Nakhabino, Russia
3 room apartment
Nakhabino, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/5
A three -room apartment is urgently sold. S/U, in a heated floor corridor. Free sale, viewin…
$81,175
2 room apartment in Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/17
A 2-room apartment is sold, with a total area of ​​60.3 m2, on the 4th floor of a 17-storey …
$179,025
3 room apartment in Krasnogorsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/8
For sale 3-room apartment in a building under construction (House 1.6), section 12, completi…
$143,365
3 room apartment in Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/22
A spacious three -room apartment is sold 15 minutes drive to m. Slavkinino, 3 km from the Mo…
$193,245
2 room apartment in Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 15/25
A two -room apartment is sold, located on the 15th floor of a monolithic house. Rooms and b…
$112,509
1 bedroom apartment in Putilkovo, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 8/20
I sell   1k -Studio with repair in the LCD Bolshoi Putilkovo microdistrict « Big Putilkovo…
$60,440
3 room apartment in Krasnogorsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 3-room apartment in a building under construction (House 1.6), section 11, completi…
$112,889
Properties features in Krasnogorsky District, Russia

