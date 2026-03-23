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Offices for Sale in Krasnogorsk, Russia

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Office 136 m² in Krasnogorsk, Russia
Office 136 m²
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Area 136 m²
Floor 4
An office in Krasnogorsk. It is sold as a ready-made rental business, a tenant on an 11-mont…
$321,034
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