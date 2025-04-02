Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

3 room apartment in Menkovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Menkovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
$42,167
2 room apartment in Menkovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Menkovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
$28,794
2 room apartment in Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
$44,577
Properties features in Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

