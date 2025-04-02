Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Menkovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Menkovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
$42,167
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Menkovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Menkovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 5/5
$28,794
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/5
$44,577
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes