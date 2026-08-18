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Cottages for sale in Kaluga Oblast, Russia

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3 properties total found
Cottage in Sovhoz Pobeda, Russia
Cottage
Sovhoz Pobeda, Russia
Area 43 m²
Object number: 1086. Prepared house with a plot of 15 hectare next to a forest and a lake A…
$105,358
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Cottage in Sovhoz Pobeda, Russia
Cottage
Sovhoz Pobeda, Russia
Area 43 m²
Object number: 1005. Prepared house with a plot of 15 hectare next to a forest and a lake A…
$99,472
Leave a request
Cottage in Sovhoz Pobeda, Russia
Cottage
Sovhoz Pobeda, Russia
Area 43 m²
Object number: 1005. Prepared house with a plot of 15 hectare next to a forest and a lake A…
$99,472
Leave a request
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