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Residential properties for sale in Irkutsk Oblast, Russia

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1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Irkutsk, Russia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Irkutsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 3 houses, 3 land plots, formed into a single plot of 35 acres, without fences, i…
$603,131
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