Apartments for sale in Georgievskiy okrug, Russia

1 room apartment in Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/16
Direct sale! Bright cozy 1-room apartment with a total area of 40 sq.m. with a spacious glaz…
$115,623
1 room apartment in Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/9
Urgently sold 1-bedroom apartment of successful planning in a quiet area of St. Petersburg. …
$93,457
Apartment in Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
Apartment
Georgievskiy okrug, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 9/23
We're offering a studio apartment. Shushary St., School D. 17 The apartment is located on t…
$80,277
