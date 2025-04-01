Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

houses
4
4 properties total found
3 room house in Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
$102,406
House in Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
$36,023
5 room house in Kolppana, Russia
5 room house
Kolppana, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
$64,456
2 room house in Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
$33,734
Properties features in Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

