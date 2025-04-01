Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room house in Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
$102,406
Leave a request
House in Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
$36,023
Leave a request
5 room house in Kolppana, Russia
5 room house
Kolppana, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
$64,456
Leave a request
2 room house in Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
$33,734
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes