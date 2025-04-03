Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Balkanskiy okrug
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Balkanskiy okrug, Russia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
3 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The hull is down! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort…
$284,079
Leave a request
2 room apartment in North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a cozy, bright and spacious two-bedroom apartment near the metro Shchukinskaya. 10A…
$204,736
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of Comfort Plus class. For sale …
$126,204
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 9/16
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. The hull is down! Direct sale from the developer! Comfort…
$239,642
Leave a request
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
I'll sell 2 of this house of good quality. 130m2. Good planning. The foundation is tape. The…
$115,386
Leave a request
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 35 m²
Floor 9/10
For sale a beautiful apartment, at the address: Boris Vidyayev street 18. On the ninth floor…
$67,456
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/10
Leave a request
House in Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Bogoyavlenskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a garden plot with a house in SNT "Leninets-8" Dalkostantinovsky district. From Shc…
$20,119
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 24/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$128,477
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 16/17
For sale 4-room apartment, an area of 77.9 square meters. m on the 16th floor of a business …
$295,949
Leave a request
1 room apartment in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Family residential area o…
$105,469
Leave a request
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 13/16
For sale studio apartment, an area of 21.2 square meters. m on the 13th floor of a comfort c…
$112,810
Leave a request

Properties features in Balkanskiy okrug, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes