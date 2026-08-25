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Offices for Sale in Balashikha, Russia

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Office 147 m² in Balashikha, Russia
Office 147 m²
Balashikha, Russia
Area 147 m²
Floor 1
For sale. Free space. Good layout, ceiling height - 3 m. There's room for a sign. Electrici…
$474 645
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