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Residential properties for sale in Bagrationovsk, Russia

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1 property total found
House in Bagrationovsk, Russia
House
Bagrationovsk, Russia
Area 50 m²
Dacha for sale - Bagration's, pos. Shooting, SNT Iskra Plot 6 hectare, well-groomed, planted…
$28,160
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