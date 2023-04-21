Dubai is a luxurious metropolis in the UAE by the Persian Gulf coast. The city is known for its sufficient infrastructure, trendy restaurants, and a wide range of comfortable housing.

Popular areas in Dubai for foreigners to buy property

The emirate includes more than 200 districts. The best of them for the purchase of housing are considered:

Dubai Marina. Elite location, located near the beach. Dubai real estate prices are in the range of 3500 euros per square meter.

Jumeirah. Prestigious suburb with luxurious mansions. The cost of housing in Dubai here ranges from 1200 to 5000 euros per square meter.

Deira. The historic center of the emirate, where old buildings and new skyscrapers are adjacent. The price of real estate in Dubai in this location averages 3,000 euros per square meter.

Dubailand. A large area with entertainment areas and residential neighborhoods. Price per square meter — 3,500 euros.

The cost of residential real estate in Dubai

You can buy real estate for all tastes in Dubai:

flats and apartments with all amenities;

houses and mansions with many bedrooms and living rooms;

Townhouses that combine the advantages of a city apartment and a country house;

villas with swimming pools.

We suggest you find out Dubai property prices:

Dubai property for sale Average cost per square meter Secondary market apartments in the city center 3600 euros Secondary apartments in the suburbs 2400 euros Apartments in new buildings in the center 4000 euros Apartments in new buildings in the suburbs 3000 euros Apartments from the developer at the stage of excavation 2500 euros

The cost of real estate in Dubai in the private sector is similar. The exception — villas. Their square meter can be estimated at 5000-7000 euros.

The advantages of buying property in Dubai

Buying an apartment or house in the Emirate opens up a number of favorable prospects:

High income from the rental of housing in Dubai — up to 5-7% per annum;

living in a developed state with a high level of comfort;

Obtaining residency for the purchase of real estate from 270 thousand dollars;

access to a prestigious education.

How to buy a home in Dubai

Foreigners can only purchase freehold properties in freehold zones. If you buy property in the freehold zones, it will be registered as a rental property. There are no taxes on the purchase of housing in the UAE.

Foreigners need to bring their passport, visa and NOC certificate. If you buy real estate in Dubai from a developer under construction, the latter document is not required. In this case, the primary contract is signed, which must be reissued after the commissioning of the property.

To buy property in Dubai, you need:

Select a property. Sign the contract of sale at the notary. To settle accounts with the seller. Register the property with the Dubai Land Department. Obtain a title deed.

Get acquainted with the proposals for the sale of Dubai real estate on the REALTING portal.