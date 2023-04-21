Show property on map Show properties list
Property for sale in Dubai

1 263 properties total found
3 room house in Dubai, UAE
VIP
3 room house
Dubai, UAE
4 Number of rooms 729 m²
€ 4,337,200
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 10/19 Floor
€ 433,000
DarGlobal launched the DG1 Living project in the developing Business Bay area on the banks o…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 518 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 6,189,065
Set in Dubai, FIVE Palm Beach Villa - Three Floors, Private Pool, Jacuzzi offers a patio wit…
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 6,189,065
Palm Jumeirah is one of best areas with sea view villas in Dubai. Interested tenants and buy…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 11/80 Floor
€ 397,833
HABITA is pleased to offer this luxurious 1 bedroom serviced apartment in the one and only A…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 bath 1 064 m²
€ 495,541
Presenting Emaar Golf Grand, the next residential development at Dubai Hills Estate, lined w…
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 1 853 m²
€ 1,133,624
Presenting Emaar Golf Grand, the next residential development at Dubai Hills Estate, lined w…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 bath 707 m²
€ 356,504
Presenting Emaar Golf Grand, the next residential development at Dubai Hills Estate, lined w…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 bath 1 322 m²
€ 612,730
Presenting Emaar Golf Grand, the next residential development at Dubai Hills Estate, lined w…
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 2 011 m²
€ 972,738
Presenting Emaar Golf Grand, the next residential development at Dubai Hills Estate, lined w…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 bath 681 m²
€ 341,607
Presenting Emaar Golf Grand, the next residential development at Dubai Hills Estate, lined w…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 bath 1 064 m²
€ 549,170
The latest residential epitome - Elvira at Dubai Hills Estate by Emaar Properties offers ext…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 bath 1 063 m²
€ 550,412
The latest residential epitome - Elvira at Dubai Hills Estate by Emaar Properties offers ext…
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 1 501 m²
€ 804,403
The latest residential epitome - Elvira at Dubai Hills Estate by Emaar Properties offers ext…
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 1 519 m²
€ 807,383
The latest residential epitome - Elvira at Dubai Hills Estate by Emaar Properties offers ext…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 bath 861 m²
€ 791,841
Spectacular Seahaven, latest launch with a distinguished of 3-tower complex by Sobha Realty,…
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
12 Number of rooms 3 069 m²
€ 82,180,500
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 499,584
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 861,783
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 410 m²
€ 836,708
Lagoons Mykonos is the latest edition at Damac Lagoons by Damac Properties. These stunning h…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
6 bath 3 397 m²
€ 814,362
Lagoons Mykonos is the latest edition at Damac Lagoons by Damac Properties. These stunning h…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 2 282 m²
€ 613,255
Lagoons Mykonos is the latest edition at Damac Lagoons by Damac Properties. These stunning h…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
5 bath 2 302 m²
€ 635,600
Lagoons Mykonos is the latest edition at Damac Lagoons by Damac Properties. These stunning h…
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 bath 1 107 m²
€ 1,117,265
Emaar Beachfront’s Seapoint is an upcoming luxury waterfront development in Dubai. The proje…
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 bath 572 m²
€ 670,359
Emaar Beachfront’s Seapoint is an upcoming luxury waterfront development in Dubai. The proje…
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 bath 1 829 m²
€ 2,259,359
Emaar Beachfront’s Seapoint is an upcoming luxury waterfront development in Dubai. The proje…
7 room house in Dubai, UAE
7 room house
Dubai, UAE
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 675 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,461,285
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1 bath 70 m² 6/25 Floor
€ 459,518
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 141 m²
€ 1,448,795
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 354,704

Properties features in Dubai, UAE

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

Dubai is a luxurious metropolis in the UAE by the Persian Gulf coast. The city is known for its sufficient infrastructure, trendy restaurants, and a wide range of comfortable housing.

Popular areas in Dubai for foreigners to buy property

The emirate includes more than 200 districts. The best of them for the purchase of housing are considered:

  • Dubai Marina. Elite location, located near the beach. Dubai real estate prices are in the range of 3500 euros per square meter.
  • Jumeirah. Prestigious suburb with luxurious mansions. The cost of housing in Dubai here ranges from 1200 to 5000 euros per square meter.
  • Deira. The historic center of the emirate, where old buildings and new skyscrapers are adjacent. The price of real estate in Dubai in this location averages 3,000 euros per square meter.
  • Dubailand. A large area with entertainment areas and residential neighborhoods. Price per square meter — 3,500 euros.

The cost of residential real estate in Dubai

You can buy real estate for all tastes in Dubai:

  • flats and apartments with all amenities;
  • houses and mansions with many bedrooms and living rooms;
  • Townhouses that combine the advantages of a city apartment and a country house;
  • villas with swimming pools.

We suggest you find out Dubai property prices:

Dubai property for sale Average cost per square meter
Secondary market apartments in the city center 3600 euros
Secondary apartments in the suburbs 2400 euros
Apartments in new buildings in the center 4000 euros
Apartments in new buildings in the suburbs 3000 euros
Apartments from the developer at the stage of excavation 2500 euros

The cost of real estate in Dubai in the private sector is similar. The exception — villas. Their square meter can be estimated at 5000-7000 euros.

The advantages of buying property in Dubai

Buying an apartment or house in the Emirate opens up a number of favorable prospects:

  • High income from the rental of housing in Dubai — up to 5-7% per annum;
  • living in a developed state with a high level of comfort;
  • Obtaining residency for the purchase of real estate from 270 thousand dollars;
  • access to a prestigious education.

How to buy a home in Dubai

Foreigners can only purchase freehold properties in freehold zones. If you buy property in the freehold zones, it will be registered as a rental property. There are no taxes on the purchase of housing in the UAE.
Foreigners need to bring their passport, visa and NOC certificate. If you buy real estate in Dubai from a developer under construction, the latter document is not required. In this case, the primary contract is signed, which must be reissued after the commissioning of the property.

To buy property in Dubai, you need:

  1. Select a property.
  2. Sign the contract of sale at the notary.
  3. To settle accounts with the seller.
  4. Register the property with the Dubai Land Department.
  5. Obtain a title deed.

Get acquainted with the proposals for the sale of Dubai real estate on the REALTING portal.

Frequently Asked Questions about Residential Real Estate in Dubai

What rights does the Dubai Golden Visa give me?

The document allows you to legally live and work in the emirate.

What taxes do I have to pay?

Taxes are paid only for the maintenance of the housing estate in which the apartment is located (up to $8.17 monthly per square meter).

How do I become a resident?

You can become a resident of the UAE by buying real estate for 270 thousand dollars and more.

Can foreigners rent out their homes?

Yes, any purchased property is allowed to be rented out.

