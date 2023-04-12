Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Russia

Villa Villain Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
191 m² Number of floors 2
€ 392,628
Villa Villain Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 151,442
Great location, center of. Bor, near ZhK Gorky Park. 1st floor: entrance hall, hall, kitchen…
Villa Villain Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
Villa Villa
Gremyachaya Polyana, Russia
152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,705
I sell a cottage from the Finnish glued beam on the banks of the Wrestling reservoir ( along…
Villa Villain Orinkino, Russia
Villa Villa
Orinkino, Russia
140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 89,631
I sell a country house on a plot of 10 acres.   Bogorodsky district, DNP Orinki.  …
Villa Villain Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
Bor, Russia
266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 173,878
We offer you a unique offer on the real estate market - a cottage with a very functional pla…
Villa 5 room villain Vladikavkaz, Russia
Villa 5 room villa
Vladikavkaz, Russia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 350 m² 4 Floor
€ 2,750,000
Villa Villain Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 218,514
House for sale in the private sector in an automobile factory. Built in 1996, in 2021. Desig…
Villa Villain Beshencevo, Russia
Villa Villa
Beshencevo, Russia
150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 102,815
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
Villa Villain Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Villa Villa
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
323 m² Number of floors 3
€ 335,154
Clean sale!One adult owner!Owned for more than 5 years!For sale country house, the village o…
Villa Villain Kantaurovo, Russia
Villa Villa
Kantaurovo, Russia
160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 78,229
I bring to your attention a cottage microdistrict in the village of Kantaurovo, 15 km from. …
Villa Villain Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
407 m² Number of floors 3
€ 189,984
Quiet cozy place. Bird singing and fresh air, near the forest. 15 minutes from Nizhny Novgor…
Villa Villain Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
306 m² Number of floors 2
€ 178,579
For sale there is a country house in one of the most picturesque places in the town's Nizhny…
Villa Villain Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
417 m² Number of floors 2
€ 472,724
For sale two-storey cottage 417 m2 . Located in the Green City, on the Kudma River in the CP…
Villa Villain Reshetiha, Russia
Villa Villa
Reshetiha, Russia
138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 161,821
I bring to your attention a unique project !!!For sale a high-quality glued timber residenti…
Villa Villain Sokolsky District, Russia
Villa Villa
Sokolsky District, Russia
120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 111,196
We offer a holiday home 120m2, IZHS 8 morning for sale, the house is ready for living, desig…
Villa Villain Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 43,026
I sell the holiday home Bogorodsky, the village of Vypolezovo (34 km from Nizhny Novgorod). …
Villa Villain Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Shapkinskiy selsovet, Russia
150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 43,026
I sell the holiday home Bogorodsky, the village of Vypolezovo (34 km from Nizhny Novgorod). …
Villa Villain Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
302 m² Number of floors 3
€ 346,441
For sale holiday home in the Nizhny Novgorod region, d. Sartakovo. Cottage Village Silver Ke…
Villa Villain Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
468 m² Number of floors 2
€ 223,276
On sale a castle within the city with chic design repairs . Izhs, central water, septic tank…
Villa Villain Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
950 m² Number of floors 3
€ 949,919
A unique house of 700sq.m for sale in the elite cottage village of "Alexandrovskaya Sloboda"…
Villa Villain Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
483 m² Number of floors 3
€ 267,095
For sale Cottage Duplex in the cottage village Green Dol. 3-5 room apartments we take into a…
Villa Villain Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 54,760
In picturesque places, not far from the Volga, next to. Anhydrous, in the village of Mikhalc…
Villa Villain Gryaznaya, Russia
Villa Villa
Gryaznaya, Russia
146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 39,114
The village is located 3 km west of the city of Vyksa. Residential building with land. House…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Sochi, Russia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sochi, Russia
8 Number of rooms 7 bath 639 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,000,000
23 cottages in Sochi in a picturesque park on the Black Sea coast. Luxurious luxury cotta…
Villa Villain Barminskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Barminskiy selsovet, Russia
322 m² Number of floors 3
€ 61,465
The house is located in a picturesque, environmentally friendly area of the Nizhny Novgorod …
Villa Villain Beshencevo, Russia
Villa Villa
Beshencevo, Russia
250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 139,694
Tiz Nadezhda, Prioksky district. The cottage is two floors, the first floor is fully ready f…
Villa Villain Kamenki, Russia
Villa Villa
Kamenki, Russia
330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 217,923
Three-level cottage is located 19 km from the city (15 min from N. Novgorod) in the village …
Villa Villain Kusakovka, Russia
Villa Villa
Kusakovka, Russia
365 m² Number of floors 2
€ 126,283
You have a big family and you are looking for a spacious house where everyone will have a pl…
Villa Villain Kstovo, Russia
Villa Villa
Kstovo, Russia
350 m² Number of floors 1
€ 78,229
Cottage for sale in Kstovo (10 in size?14 m), with a completed exterior, without interior de…
Villa Villain Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 283,858
very pleasant, beautiful, cozy, fully prepared for living, equipped with everything necessar…

