Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Nizhny Novgorod
Houses
Houses for sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod
42
House
Clear all
52 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
15 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 4,302
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
191 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 386,041
A deposit was made until May 31, 2023. ! I bring to your attention a land plot of 28 a…
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
126 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 99,268
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
64 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 60,664
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,413
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
42 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 33,089
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
62 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 66,178
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
57 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 32,538
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
160 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 93,753
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 37,501
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
10 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 4,302
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,634
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,812
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 115,812
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 51,288
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
87 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 29,229
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,412
ST Dubrava, 10 min. from the bus stop, on the apple tree section, the house requires repair
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
340 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 216,128
House for sale in the private sector in an automobile factory. Built in 1996, in 2021. Desig…
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
101 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 103,662
Clean sale!One adult owner!A very cozy house for year-round living is for sale.The first flo…
Villa Villa
Beshencevo, Russia
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 101,890
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
309 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 276,863
It is offered for sale a 2-storey brick house in the center of the Sovetsky district, which …
House
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
238 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 242,985
Clean sale!One adult owner!Owned for more than 5 years!House 2 floors + basement.Plot - 8 ac…
Villa Villa
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
323 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 332,138
Clean sale!One adult owner!Owned for more than 5 years!For sale country house, the village o…
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 49,727
House for sale in a car factory area on Striginskaya Street.A kind log house on a plot of 7 …
Townhouse
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
104 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 68,111
We offer for sale 2 and 3 floors, a separate entrance, without repair, free layout. There is…
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
20 m²
€ 14,951
It is offered for sale. Plot No. 217 in the Mayak garden partnership in the 9th. Line. The s…
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
285 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 99,675
I sell a solid large brick house built in 1981 on Pisareva St. ( Leninsky district, Gvozdilk…
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 8,749
For sale is a summer residence in SNT "Sokol 1".Land 572a - 606 sq.m.On the territory of the…
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
302 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 343,324
For sale holiday home in the Nizhny Novgorod region, d. Sartakovo. Cottage Village Silver Ke…
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
468 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 221,267
On sale a castle within the city with chic design repairs . Izhs, central water, septic tank…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map