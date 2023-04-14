Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Nizhny Novgorod
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
42
House To archive
Clear all
52 properties total found
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
15 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,302
Villa Villain Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
191 m² Number of floors 2
€ 386,041
A deposit was made until May 31, 2023. !  I bring to your attention a land plot of 28 a…
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,268
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
64 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,664
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
88 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,413
in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
42 m² Number of floors 1
€ 33,089
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 66,178
in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
57 m² Number of floors 1
€ 32,538
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 93,753
in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 37,501
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
10 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,302
in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,634
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,812
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,812
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 51,288
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
87 m² Number of floors 2
€ 29,229
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,412
ST Dubrava, 10 min. from the bus stop, on the apple tree section, the house requires repair
Villa Villain Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 216,128
House for sale in the private sector in an automobile factory. Built in 1996, in 2021. Desig…
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
101 m² Number of floors 2
€ 103,662
Clean sale!One adult owner!A very cozy house for year-round living is for sale.The first flo…
Villa Villain Beshencevo, Russia
Villa Villa
Beshencevo, Russia
150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 101,890
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
309 m² Number of floors 2
€ 276,863
It is offered for sale a 2-storey brick house in the center of the Sovetsky district, which …
Housein Novopokrovskoe, Russia
House
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
238 m² Number of floors 2
€ 242,985
Clean sale!One adult owner!Owned for more than 5 years!House 2 floors + basement.Plot - 8 ac…
Villa Villain Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Villa Villa
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
323 m² Number of floors 3
€ 332,138
Clean sale!One adult owner!Owned for more than 5 years!For sale country house, the village o…
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 49,727
House for sale in a car factory area on Striginskaya Street.A kind log house on a plot of 7 …
Townhousein Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Townhouse
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
104 m² Number of floors 3
€ 68,111
We offer for sale 2 and 3 floors, a separate entrance, without repair, free layout. There is…
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
20 m²
€ 14,951
It is offered for sale. Plot No. 217 in the Mayak garden partnership in the 9th. Line. The s…
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
285 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,675
I sell a solid large brick house built in 1981 on Pisareva St. ( Leninsky district, Gvozdilk…
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18 m² Number of floors 1
€ 8,749
For sale is a summer residence in SNT "Sokol 1".Land 572a - 606 sq.m.On the territory of the…
Villa Villain Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
302 m² Number of floors 3
€ 343,324
For sale holiday home in the Nizhny Novgorod region, d. Sartakovo. Cottage Village Silver Ke…
Villa Villain Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
468 m² Number of floors 2
€ 221,267
On sale a castle within the city with chic design repairs . Izhs, central water, septic tank…

Properties features in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir