Houses for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod
71
Gorodets
11
Kumohinskiy selsovet
6
Shapkinskiy selsovet
4
Kamenskiy selsovet
3
Kuzhutskiy selsovet
3
House
Clear all
187 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
House
Gorodets, Russia
264 m²
3
€122,563
Recommend
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
194 m²
2
€65,172
Recommend
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
43 m²
1
€36,477
Recommend
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
140 m²
2
€106,999
Recommend
House
Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia
80 m²
1
€17,023
Recommend
House
Brilyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m²
1
€7,295
Recommend
House
Serkovo, Russia
198 m²
2
€36,477
Recommend
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
166 m²
2
€145,908
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bogorodsky District, Russia
138 m²
2
€116,727
Recommend
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
173 m²
2
€243,181
Recommend
House
Pil'na, Russia
78 m²
2
€29,084
Recommend
House
Nikolo-Pogostinskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m²
1
€8,268
Recommend
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
143 m²
2
On sale a new modern two-storey residential building of 144 m2, on a flat plot of 7 ares. Al…
€111,863
Recommend
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
219 m²
3
House plastered. The first floor with decoration. San. knot acting. Large dry basement. Its …
€106,999
Recommend
House
Smolki, Russia
35 m²
1
Sell a house in a. Resins. 50m, 1 room 20m, kitchen 12m, with/u joint, installed shower cabi…
€21,886
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
77 m²
2
€51,068
Recommend
House
Elizarovskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m²
1
I sell a house and a plot of land in the village. Very picturesque place. Good neighbors. …
€2,918
Recommend
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
36 m²
On sale garden house with two plots. Entrance to the SNT on an asphalt road. Garden in the c…
€13,132
Recommend
Villa Villa
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
320 m²
2
House for sale in a closed landscaped village, located in the pine forest, 22 km from the B…
€145,908
Recommend
House
Gorodets, Russia
103 m²
1
I will sell a brick house in the village of them. Timiryazeva, not far from the Gorky Sea. H…
€111,863
Recommend
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
97 m²
1
Great location, near TIZ Nadezhda, asphalt to the house. Well-groomed territory, fruit trees…
€175,090
Recommend
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
314 m²
2
To your attention is the direct sale of a luxurious two-story residential building with an a…
€238,317
Recommend
House
Gorodets, Russia
45 m²
1
I will sell the house in Gorodets near the military enlistment office, st. Kozhanova, 45m, 2…
€24,318
Recommend
House
Serkovo, Russia
72 m²
1
Selling a house in the village. Perverse, not far from the cent d. Serkovo. House 72m, 4 roo…
€53,500
Recommend
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
30 m²
2
A good large SNT destination house (gardener non-profit partnership) in the quiet, beautiful…
€10,700
Recommend
House
Bogorodsk, Russia
76 m²
1
- I sell a solid, strong, spacious merchant house. Log-shaped log cabin. The foundation is h…
€36,963
Recommend
Suhobezvodnoe, Russia
54 m²
1
€18,968
Recommend
Villa Villa
Laptevo, Russia
240 m²
3
Selling a 3-h.et quality and modern home. 240m, 6 rooms, 2 s / y, two-circuit gas boiler, ce…
€150,772
Recommend
House
Gorodets, Russia
20 m²
2
I will sell the 2nd brick cottage on the Green Island (the first tasks from the gateway), 20…
€4,864
Recommend
House
Gorodets, Russia
45 m²
2
I will sell a 2-eat brick cottage on the Green Island (the best of the gateway), 45m, 2 room…
€6,809
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
