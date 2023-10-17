Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
71
Gorodets
11
Kumohinskiy selsovet
6
Shapkinskiy selsovet
4
Kamenskiy selsovet
3
Kuzhutskiy selsovet
3
187 properties total found
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 3
€122,563
House in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
€65,172
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
€36,477
Villa Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€106,999
House in Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€17,023
House in Brilyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Brilyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
€7,295
House in Serkovo, Russia
House
Serkovo, Russia
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
€36,477
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
€145,908
Villa Villa in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Villa Villa
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
€116,727
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
€243,181
House in Pil'na, Russia
House
Pil'na, Russia
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
€29,084
House in Nikolo-Pogostinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Nikolo-Pogostinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
€8,268
House in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a new modern two-storey residential building of 144 m2, on a flat plot of 7 ares. Al…
€111,863
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 3
House plastered. The first floor with decoration. San. knot acting. Large dry basement. Its …
€106,999
House in Smolki, Russia
House
Smolki, Russia
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
Sell a house in a. Resins. 50m, 1 room 20m, kitchen 12m, with/u joint, installed shower cabi…
€21,886
Villa Villa in Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
€51,068
House in Elizarovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Elizarovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
I sell a house and a plot of land in the village. Very picturesque place. Good neighbors.  …
€2,918
House in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 36 m²
On sale garden house with two plots. Entrance to the SNT on an asphalt road. Garden in the c…
€13,132
Villa Villa in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Villa Villa
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in a closed landscaped village, located in the pine forest, 22 km from the B…
€145,908
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a brick house in the village of them. Timiryazeva, not far from the Gorky Sea. H…
€111,863
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
Great location, near TIZ Nadezhda, asphalt to the house. Well-groomed territory, fruit trees…
€175,090
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
To your attention is the direct sale of a luxurious two-story residential building with an a…
€238,317
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell the house in Gorodets near the military enlistment office, st. Kozhanova, 45m, 2…
€24,318
House in Serkovo, Russia
House
Serkovo, Russia
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a house in the village. Perverse, not far from the cent d. Serkovo. House 72m, 4 roo…
€53,500
House in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
A good large SNT destination house (gardener non-profit partnership) in the quiet, beautiful…
€10,700
House in Bogorodsk, Russia
House
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
- I sell a solid, strong, spacious merchant house. Log-shaped log cabin. The foundation is h…
€36,963
in Suhobezvodnoe, Russia
Suhobezvodnoe, Russia
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
€18,968
Villa Villa in Laptevo, Russia
Villa Villa
Laptevo, Russia
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Selling a 3-h.et quality and modern home. 240m, 6 rooms, 2 s / y, two-circuit gas boiler, ce…
€150,772
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell the 2nd brick cottage on the Green Island (the first tasks from the gateway), 20…
€4,864
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell a 2-eat brick cottage on the Green Island (the best of the gateway), 45m, 2 room…
€6,809

