Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District

Property for sale in Moscow, Russia

poselenie Sosenskoe
6833
Kommunarka
2010
Moscow
1413
Konkovo District
157
poselenie Voronovskoe
93
poselenie Pervomayskoe
41
Nekrasovka District
18
poselenie Krasnopahorskoe
17
Show more
9 793 properties total found
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 12/17 Floor
€ 162,298
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 47.6 square meters. m on the 12th floor of the…
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 12/17 Floor
€ 155,324
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 43.9 square meters. m on the 12th floor of the…
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 5/16 Floor
€ 115,759
For sale 1 bedroom apartment, with an area of 38.0 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the …
1 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 25/25 Floor
€ 145,282
Lot number: 4149981, Tatyana Dmitrievna. Free sale. Selling a one-room apartment . High-qual…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 23 m² 6/15 Floor
€ 79,905
1 room apartmentin poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Voskresenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 18 m² 2/17 Floor
€ 56,871
9 room housein Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 027 m² Number of floors 3
€ 391,143
6 room housein Pushkino, Russia
6 room house
Pushkino, Russia
6 Number of rooms 224 m² Number of floors 3
€ 301,739
9 room housein poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
9 room house
poselenie Filimonkovskoe, Russia
10 Number of rooms 880 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,381,748
9 room housein Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
20 Number of rooms 1 090 m² Number of floors 3
€ 558,776
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 9/32 Floor
€ 182,161
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 9/12 Floor
€ 153,105
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 50 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 184,396
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 101,689
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.3 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the com…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 7/18 Floor
€ 97,799
For sale studio apartment with an area of 21.2 square meters. m on the 7th floor of the busi…
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 307,327
Lot number: 4144015, Two-room apartment in the historic city center is offered. In a quiet, …
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 370,692
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 6/11 Floor
€ 301,739
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 257,037
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 177,132
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² 16/39 Floor
€ 293,916
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 6/23 Floor
€ 250,332
5 room housein Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 room house
Krasnye Gorki, Russia
5 Number of rooms 204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 290,563
4 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 391,143
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 13/22 Floor
€ 121,813
3 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 12/17 Floor
€ 189,872
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 9/18 Floor
€ 223,510
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 12/15 Floor
€ 202,277
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 184,396
5 room housein poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
5 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,853

Properties features in Moscow, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir