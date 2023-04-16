Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Krasnogorsky District, Russia

3 room apartmentin Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 157,608
4 room apartmentin Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 157,608
1 room apartmentin Svetlyye Gory, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 68,477
4 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 118 m² Number of floors 24
€ 357,112
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 77 m² Number of floors 25
€ 226,075
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 34
€ 287,993
The best housing complex in Mitino! Nearby there is a beautiful landscape park, forest, scho…
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 25
€ 309,593
Species apartment for the river and the best promenade in the city.The apartment has a high-…
2 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 61 m² Number of floors 17
€ 208,795
An apartment with a view in a prestigious northwest direction is sold, in a city famous for …
4 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 128 m² Number of floors 12
€ 341,272
Perfect bright and spacious apartment with quality repairs. In fact, no one lived in the apa…
2 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m² Number of floors 21
€ 220,315
Species apartment with a new and just completed repair. The apartment has a high-quality rep…
2 room apartmentin dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 120,253
For sale a beautiful apartment without decoration at a very attractive price! The apartment …
2 room apartmentin dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 121,358
For sale a beautiful apartment without decoration at a very attractive price! The apartment …
House 2 bathroomsin Pozdnyakovo, Russia
House 2 bathrooms
Pozdnyakovo, Russia
2 bath 333 m² Number of floors 3
€ 408,575
Lot number: 3981104, Cottage with an actual area of more than 400 m2 in an elite guarded vil…
House 2 bathroomsin Pozdnyakovo, Russia
House 2 bathrooms
Pozdnyakovo, Russia
2 bath 333 m² Number of floors 3
€ 408,575
Lot number: 3981111, Cottage with an actual area of more than 400 m2 in an elite guarded vil…
6 room housein Krasnogorsky District, Russia
6 room house
Krasnogorsky District, Russia
6 Number of rooms 336 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,879,932
The house is located in an environmentally friendly area in the village of Lipka. Near the e…
Housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
House
Krasnogorsk, Russia
1 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,152,443
It is offered for sale a modern house built according to the author's project. A garage for …
6 room housein Krasnogorsky District, Russia
6 room house
Krasnogorsky District, Russia
6 Number of rooms 427 m² Number of floors 2
€ 431,990
9 room housein Timoshkino, Russia
9 room house
Timoshkino, Russia
10 Number of rooms 783 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,468,765
Sale of the house 783 sq.m in the village of "French Quarter" 15 km. From MKAD along Novoriz…
3 room apartmentin Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 9
€ 65,671
Apartment for sale in ZhK Pyatnitsky quarters. The improvement of the adjacent territory inc…
3 room apartmentin Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 Number of rooms 71 m² Number of floors 9
€ 68,534
For sale apartment in the residential complex Pyatnitsky quarters. Improvement of the adjace…
4 room apartmentin Svetlyye Gory, Russia
4 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
4 Number of rooms 84 m² Number of floors 9
€ 77,801
Apartment for sale in ZhK Pyatnitsky quarters. The improvement of the adjacent territory inc…
2 room apartmentin Svetlyye Gory, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
2 Number of rooms 46 m² Number of floors 8
€ 49,112
For sale apartment in the residential complex Pyatnitsky quarters. Improvement of the adjace…
2 room apartmentin Svetlyye Gory, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² Number of floors 6
€ 54,308
For sale apartment in the residential complex Pyatnitsky quarters. Improvement of the adjace…
2 room apartmentin Svetlyye Gory, Russia
2 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
2 Number of rooms 50 m² Number of floors 25
€ 79,659
For sale 2-room apartment in the new residential complex "Emerald Hills," located in the nor…
3 room apartmentin Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 24
€ 109,330
For sale 3-bedroom apartment in the new residential complex Emerald Hills, located in the no…
2 room apartmentin Putilkovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 50 m² Number of floors 25
€ 96,296
For sale spacious 2-bedroom apartment in Grand Putilkovo, Krasnogorsk city district, Putilko…
2 room apartmentin Putilkovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 12
€ 103,059
For sale spacious 2-bedroom apartment in Grand Putilkovo, Krasnogorsk city district, Putilko…
1 room apartmentin Putilkovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 45 m² Number of floors 12
€ 85,362
One-room apartment for sale in Grand Putilkovo, Krasnogorsk city district, Putilkovo village…
2 room apartmentin Putilkovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m² Number of floors 12
€ 105,566
For sale spacious 2-bedroom apartment in Grand Putilkovo, Krasnogorsk city district, Putilko…

