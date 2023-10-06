Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Portugal

Algarve
66
Loule
37
Quarteira
35
Castro Marim
13
Centro
10
Albufeira
4
Cascais
4
Cascais e Estoril
4
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
91 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Portugal, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 112 m²
4 bedroom townhouse , located in downtown Faro, just a few minutes walk from the Marina, res…
€530,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K This development is located in Lagoa, within one of the ma…
€455,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Bensafrim, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Bensafrim, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Villa with 5 bedrooms, located in a quiet area and close to the town of Lagos.   Built with…
€499,999
3 room townhouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
€690,000
3 room townhouse in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
In an expanding residential area in Mexilhoeira Grande we find this villa in the beginning f…
€690,000
3 room townhouse in Portugal, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Discover your new 3 bedroom townhouse in Bairro da Petrogal, Bobadela! With a gross private…
€390,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two-level house with 2 bedrooms with an area of 143 sq.m., new, with parking, a garden of 27…
€725,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Amoreira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium in the resort of Praia d'el Rey Beach & …
€350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Portugal, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Contemporary style villa built with top quality materials, and located close to the centre o…
€525,000
3 room townhouse in Montenegro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The villa is arranged on two floors. On the ground floor we find the entrance hall with a …
€595,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury, quality, comfort and refinement, are the adjectives of this wonderful villa. Compose…
€1,05M
3 room townhouse in Montenegro, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Made with high quality materials, combines luxury and comfort. Arranged in two floors. The…
€645,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
Only a short distance from the Porto de Mós beach, all the main services and points of inter…
€610,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Nadadouro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Nadadouro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
€1,90M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Portugal, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Located in the village of Carvoeiro, this luxury tourist resort overlooking the sea and the …
€675,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
€750,000
3 room townhouse in Albufeira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
€443,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Townhouse to remodel, traditional style implanted in a flat plot of 162m2, near all the amen…
€210,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
€2,50M
3 room townhouse in Loule, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Situated a few minutes from the city of Loulé, this villa is under construction and excels i…
€690,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Maria Sao Pedro e Sobral da Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
€720,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferreiras, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferreiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Fantastic detached houses with T2 and T3 typologies, with spacious areas, offering comfort, …
€600,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of & nbsp; bay and ocean. These house…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
€550,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers & nbsp; a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year…
€750,000
3 room townhouse in Castro Marim, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Castro Marim, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€450,000
Townhouse in Portugal, Portugal
Townhouse
Portugal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€260,000
3 room townhouse in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room townhouse
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 319 m²
€550,000

Properties features in Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir