  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Loule
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Sao Clemente, Portugal

Villa 4 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
5 bath 489 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
Villa 3 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
251 m²
€ 695,000
3+2 bedroom villa with pool, annex and sea view - Loulé Property located on the outskirts o…
Villa 3 room villain Vale Formoso, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Vale Formoso, Portugal
226 m²
€ 890,000
3 bedroom villa with pool 8 minutes from the beach Almancil Villa located in Almancil, 8 mi…
Villa 4 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
265 m²
€ 985,000
House T4 and land of 2,501m2 in Loulé São Clemente. Contemporary in style, in a place of gr…
Villa 6 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Loule, Portugal
219 m²
€ 985,000
This fantastic villa consists only of a ground floor, ground floor, enjoying wonderful excel…
Villa 3 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 170 m²
€ 915,000
A three bedroom villa for sale in Loulé situated within the zone of Monte Seco, providing am…
Villa 4 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 221 m²
€ 695,000
Villa 5 room villain Vale Formoso, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Vale Formoso, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 6 bath 352 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa 4 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 875,000
Villa 4 room villain Vale Formoso, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Vale Formoso, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request

