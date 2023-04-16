Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Oeiras, Portugal

14 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Carnaxide, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carnaxide, Portugal
59 m²
€ 345,000
The apartment with 1 bedroom with an area of 59 sq.m., completely new, with 1 parking space,…
2 room apartmentin Porto Salvo, Portugal
2 room apartment
Porto Salvo, Portugal
109 m²
€ 651,688
2 room apartmentin Barcarena, Portugal
2 room apartment
Barcarena, Portugal
102 m²
€ 410,000
2 bedroom apartment with an area of 102 m2, 20 m2 balcony and 2 parking spaces, located in t…
2 room apartmentin Alges, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alges, Portugal
105 m²
€ 605,115
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 square meters. m, terrace 15 sqm, 2 parking spa…
3 room apartmentin Barcarena, Portugal
3 room apartment
Barcarena, Portugal
123 m²
€ 510,000
New apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 123 m2, a terrace of 40 m2 and 2 parking…
2 room apartmentin Alges, Portugal
2 room apartment
Alges, Portugal
2 bath 126 m²
€ 860,000
2 Bedroom Apartment to buy in Algés, Portugal Dafundo, in Algés, is a place…
2 room apartmentin Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cruz Quebrada, Portugal
96 m²
€ 485,000
Turquesa & nbsp; - & nbsp; & nbsp; it is a unique residential condominium in which the color…
3 room apartmentin Alges, Portugal
3 room apartment
Alges, Portugal
161 m²
€ 620,000
Living in Miraflores Park means living in an urban environment with a quality life and surro…
3 room apartmentin Oeiras, Portugal
3 room apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
123 m²
€ 585,000
Apartment in the new building. Private closed village, under construction (completion date: …
3 room apartmentin Oeiras, Portugal
3 room apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
178 m²
€ 770,000
Apartment 178m2 & nbsp; is located & nbsp; in the Alto de Alg & eacute; s. New condominium, …
3 room apartmentin Oeiras, Portugal
3 room apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
€ 530,000
Breathtaking 2 bedroom apartment with panoramic views of the Tagus estuary and the Atlantic.…
5 room apartmentin Oeiras, Portugal
5 room apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
5 Number of rooms
€ 1,650,000
Breathtaking Penthouse T4, with panoramic views of the mouth of the Tagus River and the Atla…
Apartmentin Oeiras, Portugal
Apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
€ 640,000
Breathtaking 4-room apartment with panoramic views of the mouth of the Tagus and the Atlanti…
3 room apartmentin Oeiras, Portugal
3 room apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
3 Number of rooms
€ 620,000
Apartment T3, in private condominiums, Oeiras Breathtaking 3 - room - Apartment with panoram…

