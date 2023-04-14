Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Faro
  5. Loule

Residential properties for sale in Loule, Portugal

Quarteira
119
Sao Clemente
20
Loule
6
Sao Sebastiao
5
199 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
5 bath 489 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
3 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 157 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, inserted in a private condominium in a tranquil area. The prop…
Villa 2 room villain Querenca, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Querenca, Portugal
1 bath 72 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
5 room housein Almancil, Portugal
5 room house
Almancil, Portugal
7 bath 527 m²
€ 2,500,000
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
Villa 4 room villain Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 305 m² Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
This property is an excellent opportunity for you if you are looking for an investment oppor…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 102 m²
€ 485,000
2 bedroom apartment inserted in a private condominium in a premium and residential area of V…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 101 m²
€ 465,000
Large and modern apartment with 2 spacious bedrooms, one en suite, located in a noble reside…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
3 bath 113 m²
€ 449,000
T2 apartment in Vilamoura is located in a quiet and prestigious area, near all golf courses …
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 96 m²
€ 495,000
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
Villa 3 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,795,000
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,000
Semi-detached villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, for long-term rental, located in the qu…
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
4 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,500
Villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, for long-term rental, located in the quiet resort 'Sa…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 129 m²
€ 489,000
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 106 m²
€ 580,000
This luxurious 2-bedroom flat is located in the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & S…
2 room apartmentin Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
2 bath 86 m²
€ 425,000
2 bedroom apartment inserted in a private condominium in a premium and residential area of V…
3 room apartmentin Boliqueime, Portugal
3 room apartment
Boliqueime, Portugal
2 bath 99 m²
€ 479,000
Large 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Vilamoura with sea view, inserted in a private co…
2 room apartmentin Loule, Portugal
2 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 10 Floor
€ 460,000
The 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 10th floor, which allows you to have a beautiful v…
Villa 3 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Loule, Portugal
251 m²
€ 695,000
3+2 bedroom villa with pool, annex and sea view - Loulé Property located on the outskirts o…
4 room housein Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4 bath 181 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
The villa is located in the area of Areeiro, in Loulé, characterized by being a very quiet r…
4 room housein Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4 bath 181 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
This townhouse is located in the area of Areeiro, in Loulé, characterized by being a very qu…
Villa 4 room villain Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
4 bath 204 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,595,000
This exquisite and classic style four-bedroom villa, with panoramic sea views, is located on…
3 room apartmentin Loule, Portugal
3 room apartment
Loule, Portugal
2 bath 115 m²
€ 320,000
Apartment with three bedrooms, one of them en suite, composed of hall, a generously sized li…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Almancil, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Almancil, Portugal
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 447 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
This stunning 6+1 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture is located in Almancil. Th…
3 room housein Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
4 bath 144 m² Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
Semi-detached villa with 3 bedrooms, located in a private condominium with swimming pool and…
Villa 3 room villain Vale Formoso, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Vale Formoso, Portugal
226 m²
€ 890,000
3 bedroom villa with pool 8 minutes from the beach Almancil Villa located in Almancil, 8 mi…
Villa 4 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 7,500,000
The Villa is located on a large plot of 4700m2, less than 5 minutes from the famous Campus G…
4 room housein Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4 bath 318 m² Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Semi-detached houses of typology T4 in a private condominium with security, a swimming pool,…
4 room housein Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
4 bath 318 m²
€ 530,000
Semi-detached houses of typology V4 in a private condominium with security, a swimming pool,…
Villa 3 room villain Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
2 bath
€ 890,000
This three-bedroom contemporary home is located in the popular residential area of Vale de É…

Properties features in Loule, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
