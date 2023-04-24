Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Silves, Portugal
2 room apartment
Silves, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 139 m²
€ 285,000
Villa Villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa
Quarteira, Portugal
4 m²
€ 1,339,338
Charming villa located in the prestigious suburb of Vilamora, Algarve In the house - living…
3 room apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lagos, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 197 m²
€ 705,000
2 room apartment in Marvila, Portugal
2 room apartment
Marvila, Portugal
104 m²
€ 542,293
Apartments with an area of 104.60m ² and a veranda of 13.60m ² 107 Square Building apartment…
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
88 m²
€ 451,038
Two-bedroom T2 apartment of 146m² Privato, a closed condominium with a garden, pool and indi…
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Lisbon, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 179 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 396,909
This is an ideal place for those who value the quality of life, being in contact with nature…
3 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
179 m²
€ 1,217,802
Three-bedroom T3 apartment of 179m² and a 107m² Vale do Pereiro, one of the brightest among …
5 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
5 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
282 m²
€ 855,167
Apartment with five T5 bedrooms with an area of 282m² and a veranda of 13.95m² On a hill wit…
2 room apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 room apartment
Porto, Portugal
2 bath 71 m²
€ 350,503
Apartment T1+1, with 70.85 m2 of total and private area, which includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathro…
4 room apartment in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 895,000
2 room apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
93 m²
€ 938,519
The apartment with a T2 bedroom with an area of 93m2. The ongoing indoor condominium consist…
Villa 4 room villa in Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Vila do Bispo e Raposeira, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 218 m²
€ 592,611
A beautiful and comforting 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom villa set in lush, Mediterranean gardens o…

Properties features in Lagoa, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
