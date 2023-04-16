UAE
Realting.com
Poland
Masovian Voivodeship
Wołomin County
Zabki
Residential properties for sale in Zabki, Poland
35 properties total found
Apartment
Zabki, Poland
53 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 88,152
For sale excellent 2-room apartment 52.8 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców…
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
41 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 74,368
For sale well-groomed 2-room apartment 41.49 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Koper…
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 86,772
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 100,963
For sale after repair original 2-room apartment 51.3 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki The ap…
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 113,476
For sale with a garden 3-room apartment 56.62 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańc&oa…
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 111,196
For sale 3-room apartment 56.6 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców The a…
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 130,827
For sale with a garage and two balconies 3-room apartment 68.88 sq.m, Warsaw suburb Ząbki …
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/4 Floor
€ 79,439
For sale cozy 2-room apartment 45 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Podlesna We p…
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 114,732
For sale with a garden 3-room apartment 56.62 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańc&oa…
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 180,677
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 96,940
For sale furnished 2-room apartment 47.2 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Szwoleżeró…
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 92,556
For sale one-bedroom apartment with a garden on the ground floor of a four-storey house buil…
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 118,489
For sale 3-room apartment 56.62 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców The …
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 158,092
For sale high-quality 2-room apartment 60,09 sq.m, a suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Miła Th…
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 116,567
For sale 3-room apartment 59.5 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców An ap…
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 99,917
Sunny 3-room apartment for sale 44.28 sq.m of the suburbs of Warsaw m. Ząbki, str. Andersena…
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 116,974
For sale 3-room apartment 59.5 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców An ap…
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 93,581
For sale practical 2-room apartment 49.02 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańcó…
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 103,157
For sale with a garden 2-room apartment 47 sq.m Warsaw suburb Ząbki, st. Calineczki Groun…
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
166 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 158,092
For sale two-level 4-room apartment 166 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców …
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 137,752
For sale a large three-room apartment of 82 m2 with a separate kitchen and a balcony in a qu…
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 123,125
For sale 3-room apartment 63.25 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, sk. Szwoleżerów The…
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Zabki, Poland
10 Number of rooms
1 bath
356 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 561,350
For sale for investment house (mansion) 356.4 sq.m 10 rooms suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Pow…
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 134,050
Three bedroom, cozy apartment for the family. Located in Zombki, in one of the cities near W…
7 room house
Zabki, Poland
7 Number of rooms
211 m²
€ 241,477
6 room house
Zabki, Poland
6 Number of rooms
253 m²
€ 271,662
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
3 Floor
€ 171,046
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
3 Floor
€ 140,660
4 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
4 Number of rooms
70 m²
3 Floor
€ 140,150
9 room house
Zabki, Poland
10 Number of rooms
356 m²
€ 558,416
