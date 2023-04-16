Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Wołomin County
  5. Zabki

Residential properties for sale in Zabki, Poland

35 properties total found
Apartmentin Zabki, Poland
Apartment
Zabki, Poland
53 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 88,152
For sale excellent 2-room apartment 52.8 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców…
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² Number of floors 5
€ 74,368
For sale well-groomed 2-room apartment 41.49 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Koper…
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 86,772
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 100,963
For sale after repair original 2-room apartment 51.3 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki The ap…
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 4
€ 113,476
For sale with a garden 3-room apartment 56.62 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańc&oa…
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 111,196
For sale 3-room apartment 56.6 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców The a…
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 130,827
For sale with a garage and two balconies 3-room apartment 68.88 sq.m, Warsaw suburb Ząbki …
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/4 Floor
€ 79,439
For sale cozy 2-room apartment 45 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Podlesna We p…
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 4
€ 114,732
For sale with a garden 3-room apartment 56.62 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańc&oa…
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 180,677
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² Number of floors 3
€ 96,940
For sale furnished 2-room apartment 47.2 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Szwoleżeró…
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 92,556
For sale one-bedroom apartment with a garden on the ground floor of a four-storey house buil…
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 4
€ 118,489
For sale 3-room apartment 56.62 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców The …
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 158,092
For sale high-quality 2-room apartment 60,09 sq.m, a suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Miła Th…
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 116,567
For sale 3-room apartment 59.5 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców An ap…
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 99,917
Sunny 3-room apartment for sale 44.28 sq.m of the suburbs of Warsaw m. Ząbki, str. Andersena…
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 116,974
For sale 3-room apartment 59.5 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców An ap…
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 93,581
For sale practical 2-room apartment 49.02 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańcó…
1 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
1 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² Number of floors 8
€ 103,157
For sale with a garden 2-room apartment 47 sq.m Warsaw suburb Ząbki, st. Calineczki Groun…
3 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 158,092
For sale two-level 4-room apartment 166 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Powstańców …
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 137,752
For sale a large three-room apartment of 82 m2 with a separate kitchen and a balcony in a qu…
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 123,125
For sale 3-room apartment 63.25 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, sk. Szwoleżerów The…
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Zabki, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Zabki, Poland
10 Number of rooms 1 bath 356 m² Number of floors 2
€ 561,350
For sale for investment house (mansion) 356.4 sq.m 10 rooms suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Pow…
2 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
2 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 134,050
Three bedroom, cozy apartment for the family. Located in Zombki, in one of the cities near W…
7 room housein Zabki, Poland
7 room house
Zabki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 211 m²
€ 241,477
6 room housein Zabki, Poland
6 room house
Zabki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 253 m²
€ 271,662
3 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 3 Floor
€ 171,046
3 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
3 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 3 Floor
€ 140,660
4 room apartmentin Zabki, Poland
4 room apartment
Zabki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 70 m² 3 Floor
€ 140,150
9 room housein Zabki, Poland
9 room house
Zabki, Poland
10 Number of rooms 356 m²
€ 558,416
Go

