Residential properties for sale in Sopot, Poland

1 room apartment in Sopot, Poland
1 room apartment
Sopot, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
We would like to present you a 2-room apartment located in the Gdańsk Żabianka district at …
€128,534
per month
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sopot, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sopot, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Lovely two-level apartment in the very center of Sopota! A unique apartment in the very cen…
€414,681
per month
Leave a request
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Polski

