  2. Poland
  3. Sopot
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sopot, Poland

apartments
5
6 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Sopot, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Sopot, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
$452,071
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sopot, Poland
3 room apartment
Sopot, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
An unusual apartment in the heart of Sopot – EXCEPTION OF HISTORIA
$415,558
Leave a request


Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Sopot, Poland
2 room apartment
Sopot, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
For Sale Sunny Apartment on the Frog For sale, a sunny apartment located in the heart of on…
$152,894
Leave a request


Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Sopot, Poland
4 room apartment
Sopot, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Advantages:
$504,419
Leave a request


Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Gdansk, Poland
3 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Location The most prestigious district of Sopotu – an exclusive seaside resort in Poland. Ju…
$624,643
Leave a request


Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Sopot, Poland
2 room apartment
Sopot, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
ELEGAN APARTMENT WITH VIEW
$601,121
Leave a request


Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

