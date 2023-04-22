Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Pruszków County
  5. Pruszkow

Residential properties for sale in Pruszkow, Poland

14 properties total found
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 57,649
For sale inexpensive 1-room apartment 25.2 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Pruszków, s…
Apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
Apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
39 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 89,577
For sale 2-room apartment 39.36 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Pruszków, st. Adama Mickiewicz…
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 91,009
For sale after repair 2-room apartment 36.59 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Pruszków, st. Sz…
2 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 126,872
For sale modern 3-room apartment 55 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Pruszków, st. Grafitowa …
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 91,009
For sale after repair 2-room apartment of 36.59 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw. Pruszków, st.…
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 160,281
A spacious, bright one-bedroom apartment of 65.67 m2 is for sale, located on the fourth floo…
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 122,602
A stylish, modern, spacious one-bedroom apartment with a balcony of 60.86 m2 is for sale, lo…
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 63,963
For sale 2-room apartment 37.05 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Pruszków st. Ignacego …
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,995
For sale functional 2-room apartment 54.58 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Pruszków st. 3 Maja…
4 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
4 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
4 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 170,817
6 room house in Pruszkow, Poland
6 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
6 Number of rooms 192 m²
€ 241,608
5 room house in Pruszkow, Poland
5 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
5 Number of rooms 412 m²
€ 906,029
7 room house in Pruszkow, Poland
7 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
7 Number of rooms 254 m²
€ 289,929
6 room house in Pruszkow, Poland
6 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
6 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 392,613
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir