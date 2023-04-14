Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Poznan, Poland

4 room housein Poznan, Poland
4 room house
Poznan, Poland
160 m²
€ 278,255
6 room housein Poznan, Poland
6 room house
Poznan, Poland
278 m²
€ 377,477
3 room housein Poznan, Poland
3 room house
Poznan, Poland
74 m²
€ 161,776
3 room housein Poznan, Poland
3 room house
Poznan, Poland
127 m²
€ 226,271
I am pleased to present you the offer of sale of a private house built of brick in 1915, loc…
4 room housein Poznan, Poland
4 room house
Poznan, Poland
175 m²
€ 323,552
Detached house with an area of 135m2, plus a basement with an area of ca 40m2, corner plot w…
8 room housein Poznan, Poland
8 room house
Poznan, Poland
370 m²
€ 291,197
5 room housein Poznan, Poland
5 room house
Poznan, Poland
285 m²
€ 237,271
The subject of sale is a single-family house with an – garage building, located on a quiet S…
6 room housein Poznan, Poland
6 room house
Poznan, Poland
260 m²
€ 322,473
Detached house in Zieliniec with an area of 229m2, 5 rooms, kitchen with dining room, 2 bath…
8 room housein Poznan, Poland
8 room house
Poznan, Poland
250 m²
€ 534,939
6 room housein Poznan, Poland
6 room house
Poznan, Poland
205 m²
€ 139,990
House in terraced houses – extreme with the largest corner plot – intersection of ul. He lov…
6 room housein Poznan, Poland
6 room house
Poznan, Poland
186 m²
€ 334,337
4 room housein Poznan, Poland
4 room house
Poznan, Poland
271 m²
€ 301,982
6 room housein Poznan, Poland
6 room house
Poznan, Poland
220 m²
€ 236,193
Housein Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
500 m²
€ 841,235
5 room housein Poznan, Poland
5 room house
Poznan, Poland
205 m²
€ 427,088
8 room housein Poznan, Poland
8 room house
Poznan, Poland
431 m²
€ 539,253
6 room housein Poznan, Poland
6 room house
Poznan, Poland
324 m²
€ 487,485
7 room housein Poznan, Poland
7 room house
Poznan, Poland
254 m²
€ 300,903
Housein Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
250 m²
€ 754,954
Housein Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
189 m²
€ 364,535
INTELLIGENT, NEW HOUSE WITH 189 m2 SURFACE IN BLISTER BUILDING ( CONNECTED WITH THE SIX ONLY…
6 room housein Mechowo, Poland
6 room house
Mechowo, Poland
260 m²
€ 322,473
Housein Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
500 m²
€ 1,013,796
Sołacz is the most prestigious addresses in the city, two of them ( Grudzieniec 4 and Grudzi…
8 room housein Mechowo, Poland
8 room house
Mechowo, Poland
304 m²
€ 280,196
Housein Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
407 m²
€ 323,336
Housein Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
377 m²
€ 431,187
Housein Mechowo, Poland
House
Mechowo, Poland
170 m²
€ 295,295
Housein Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
377 m²
€ 431,187
7 room housein Poznan, Poland
7 room house
Poznan, Poland
368 m²
€ 701,029
9 room housein Poznan, Poland
9 room house
Poznan, Poland
220 m²
€ 323,336
7 room housein Poznan, Poland
7 room house
Poznan, Poland
368 m²
€ 636,319

Properties features in Poznan, Poland

