UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Poland
New houses in Poland
All new buildings in Poland
10
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Poland
Residential
Apartment in Poland
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Poland
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Poland
Luxury Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Poland
Shop
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Poland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Greater Poland Voivodeship
Piła County
Pila
Residential properties for sale in Pila, Poland
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Pila, Poland
59 m²
€ 42,459
For sale a 3-room apartment with an area of 58.9 m 2 in Piła – person. Upper Ground floor / …
4 room apartment
Pila, Poland
56 m²
€ 67,210
For sale a 4-room apartment located on the 3rd floor in a block of flats in Zamość. The grea…
4 room house
Pila, Poland
134 m²
€ 174,958
For sale a detached house with a usable area of approx. 106 m 2 located on a quiet street in…
3 room apartment
Pila, Poland
59 m²
€ 76,598
3 room apartment
Pila, Poland
65 m²
€ 70,410
For sale a 3-room flat with an area. 64.70 m 2 with a functional layout, with balcony and ba…
3 room apartment
Pila, Poland
65 m²
€ 85,132
3 room apartment
Pila, Poland
64 m²
€ 80,865
2 room apartment
Pila, Poland
73 m²
€ 95,907
2 room apartment
Pila, Poland
41 m²
€ 50,994
FLAT for sale – 1st floor – Upper housing estate! – balcony, 2 rooms, 41.3 m2 !!! The presen…
6 room house
Pila, Poland
302 m²
€ 228,299
2 room apartment
Pila, Poland
41 m²
€ 74,464
FLAT for sale – GREEN VALLEY – 3rd floor, 2 rooms, balcony, KLIMA! The presented property is…
6 room house
Pila, Poland
302 m²
€ 228,299
4 room apartment
Pila, Poland
78 m²
€ 82,998
Climate flat for sale – 4 ROOMS – 2 FLOOR, over 77 m2!!! We present to you a property locate…
2 room apartment
Pila, Poland
41 m²
€ 63,796
FLAT for sale – GREEN VALLEY – 3rd floor, 2 rooms, balcony, KLIMA! The presented property is…
4 room apartment
Pila, Poland
102 m²
€ 102,201
TWO-LEVEL FLAT IN PILE OS. The UPPER apartment located on the third floor is bright and spac…
5 room house
Pila, Poland
130 m²
€ 168,557
Single-family house after renovation located in a quiet and spacious part of the Upper Distr…
2 room apartment
Pila, Poland
48 m²
€ 80,865
6 room house
Pila, Poland
320 m²
€ 191,814
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map