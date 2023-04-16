Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
3 room apartment
Pila, Poland
59 m²
€ 42,459
For sale a 3-room apartment with an area of 58.9 m 2 in Piła – person. Upper Ground floor / …
4 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
4 room apartment
Pila, Poland
56 m²
€ 67,210
For sale a 4-room apartment located on the 3rd floor in a block of flats in Zamość. The grea…
4 room housein Pila, Poland
4 room house
Pila, Poland
134 m²
€ 174,958
For sale a detached house with a usable area of approx. 106 m 2 located on a quiet street in…
3 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
3 room apartment
Pila, Poland
59 m²
€ 76,598
3 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
3 room apartment
Pila, Poland
65 m²
€ 70,410
For sale a 3-room flat with an area. 64.70 m 2 with a functional layout, with balcony and ba…
3 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
3 room apartment
Pila, Poland
65 m²
€ 85,132
3 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
3 room apartment
Pila, Poland
64 m²
€ 80,865
2 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
2 room apartment
Pila, Poland
73 m²
€ 95,907
2 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
2 room apartment
Pila, Poland
41 m²
€ 50,994
FLAT for sale – 1st floor – Upper housing estate! – balcony, 2 rooms, 41.3 m2 !!! The presen…
6 room housein Pila, Poland
6 room house
Pila, Poland
302 m²
€ 228,299
2 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
2 room apartment
Pila, Poland
41 m²
€ 74,464
FLAT for sale – GREEN VALLEY – 3rd floor, 2 rooms, balcony, KLIMA! The presented property is…
6 room housein Pila, Poland
6 room house
Pila, Poland
302 m²
€ 228,299
4 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
4 room apartment
Pila, Poland
78 m²
€ 82,998
Climate flat for sale – 4 ROOMS – 2 FLOOR, over 77 m2!!! We present to you a property locate…
2 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
2 room apartment
Pila, Poland
41 m²
€ 63,796
FLAT for sale – GREEN VALLEY – 3rd floor, 2 rooms, balcony, KLIMA! The presented property is…
4 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
4 room apartment
Pila, Poland
102 m²
€ 102,201
TWO-LEVEL FLAT IN PILE OS. The UPPER apartment located on the third floor is bright and spac…
5 room housein Pila, Poland
5 room house
Pila, Poland
130 m²
€ 168,557
Single-family house after renovation located in a quiet and spacious part of the Upper Distr…
2 room apartmentin Pila, Poland
2 room apartment
Pila, Poland
48 m²
€ 80,865
6 room housein Pila, Poland
6 room house
Pila, Poland
320 m²
€ 191,814
