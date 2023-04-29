Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Piaseczno County
  5. gmina Piaseczno
  6. Piaseczno
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Piaseczno, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
4 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 405,937
Picturesque one-story house with garden and jacuzzi for sale in Warsaw, Piaseczno #12882 …
4 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
4 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 331 m² Number of floors 2
€ 526,582
Great house with garden and swimming pool for sale in Warsaw, Piaseczno #12897 Contact…
9 room house in Piaseczno, Poland
9 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 296 m² Number of floors 1
€ 599,628
For sale house 296 sq.m. 10 rooms Warsaw suburb Piaseczno, st. Tadeusza Kosciuszki It is …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir