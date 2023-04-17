Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Ostroleka
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ostroleka, Poland

Ostroleka
3
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room housein Ostroleka, Poland
2 room house
Ostroleka, Poland
3 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,877
You dream about living in the wild, hearing birds singing every morning, drinking…
9 room housein Ostroleka, Poland
9 room house
Ostroleka, Poland
13 Number of rooms 394 m² Number of floors 1
€ 132,164
A large house for investment and a large family Area: 394 m2…
5 room housein Ostroleka, Poland
5 room house
Ostroleka, Poland
5 Number of rooms 10 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 168,185
Do you dream of a house in the city? Do you value peace, quiet and safe…

Properties features in Ostroleka, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir