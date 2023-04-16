Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Marki, Poland

26 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 77,137
For sale large 2-room apartment 59.7 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Marki, st. Duza Doubl…
1 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 86,478
For sale 2-room apartment 48.63 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Leopolda Lisa-Kuli Two-…
1 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 31 m² Number of floors 3
€ 66,997
For sale 2-room apartment 31 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Marki, st. Tadeusza Kosciuszki …
1 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 87,870
For sale 2-room apartment 55.42 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Okólna Apartmen…
1 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 1
€ 88,403
For sale large 2-room apartment 52.48 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Okolna Cozy, wel…
2 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 140,774
For sale spacious 3-room apartment 76.94 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. ks. Ignacego Sko…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Marki, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 176,813
For sale a spacious, bright two-level five-room apartment with an area of 151.13 m2, located…
Apartmentin Marki, Poland
Apartment
Marki, Poland
60 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 84,230
For sale 2-room apartment 59.7 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Kosynierow Interestingl…
3 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 177,956
For sale two-level 4-room apartment 130.8 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Duża Duplex a…
2 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,224
For sale ideal for a family 2+1 or 2+2 three-room apartment 57.7 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Mar…
2 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 101,647
A large 3-room apartment for renovation is for sale, located on the 3rd floor of a 4-storey …
2 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 139,031
A spacious three-room apartment of 75.2 m2 with two balconies, a storage room and undergroun…
2 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 139,581
For sale for family 3-room apartment 67, 56 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw. Marki, st. Promie…
1 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
1 room apartment
Marki, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 100,761
For sale 1-room apartment 76.2 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Duża Duplex apartment, …
5 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 133,274
For sale 6-room apartment 124 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki, st. Batalionow Chlopskich Ap…
2 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
2 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 141 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 191,189
For sale three-room luxury loft-style apartment with an area of 141.2 m2, in Marki pod Warsa…
4 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
4 room apartment
Marki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 82 m² 2 Floor
€ 168,833
5 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 107 m² 1 Floor
€ 138,648
3 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 141 m² 2 Floor
€ 184,931
4 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
4 room apartment
Marki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 131 m² 3 Floor
€ 164,506
3 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
3 room apartment
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1 Floor
€ 134,825
5 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 108 m² 1 Floor
€ 170,845
5 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
5 room apartment
Marki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 105 m² 1 Floor
€ 144,886
6 room apartmentin Marki, Poland
6 room apartment
Marki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 126 m² 1 Floor
€ 195,194
