Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. Lubon
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Lubon, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
5 room housein Lubon, Poland
5 room house
Lubon, Poland
140 m²
€ 207,840
I present for sale a single-family house with an area of utility 122.86 m2 and a plot of 563…
3 room housein Lubon, Poland
3 room house
Lubon, Poland
83 m²
€ 83,997
I offer for sale a house with an area of 82.9 m2 with a plot of 300 m2 in Luboń near Poznań.…
5 room housein Lubon, Poland
5 room house
Lubon, Poland
229 m²
€ 430,756
ONLY SUCH REAL ESTATE IN LUBON! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a uni…
6 room housein Lubon, Poland
6 room house
Lubon, Poland
270 m²
€ 398,449
The house is a place created by household members, but also a building that is tailor-made f…
6 room housein Lubon, Poland
6 room house
Lubon, Poland
320 m²
€ 404,911
6 room housein Lubon, Poland
6 room house
Lubon, Poland
322 m²
€ 404,911
6 room housein Lubon, Poland
6 room house
Lubon, Poland
270 m²
€ 398,449
The house is a place created by household members, but also a building that is tailor-made f…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir