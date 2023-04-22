Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Warsaw West County
  5. gmina Lomianki
  6. Lomianki
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Lomianki, Poland

4 properties total found
Apartment in Lomianki, Poland
Apartment
Lomianki, Poland
57 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 118,438
For sale beautiful 2-room apartment 57.3 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Wiślana Th…
3 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
3 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 153,962
For sale large 4-room apartment 88.31 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Baczyńskiego …
1 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
1 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 109,418
2-room apartment for sale 56.4 sq.m in a quiet suburb of Warsaw m. Łomianki, str. Wiślana T…
1 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
1 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 111,949
For sale in a complex 2-room apartment 59 sq.m, a suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Wiślana …
