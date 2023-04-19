In which districts do people usually buy a flat in Krakow?

Housing in the Old Town is the most popular one. This prestigious central area provides its residents with a convenient transport interchange, as well as proximity to an array of entertaining and cultural sites. The second and the third most popular places for buying apartments in Krakow are Grzegórzki and Krovodzha. In these areas, real estate is actively purchased both on the secondary and primary market.

What are the average prices for apartments in Krakow?

The most expensive apartments are located in the Old Town. Here, the average cost of a square metre varies from 3,000 to 4,000 euros. Housing in Grzegórzki is a little bit cheaper. The price of a square metre is set in the range of 2,000-3,000 euros.

The cheapest apartments in Krakow can be found in the following areas:

Mistšejovice — the average price of a square metre is 1,800 euros;

Bieżanów-Prokocim — 1,700 euros;

Wzgórza Krzesławickie — 1,500 euros;

Swoszowice — 1,400 euros.

The above-mentioned prices in Poland are only relevant for secondary housing. Apartments for sale in Krakow which are located in new buildings are obviously more expensive. Their cost is often 10-20% higher than that of real estate in the old buildings.

Can I get a residence permit when buying an apartment in Krakow?

According to Polish legislation, foreign citizens cannot obtain a residence permit by investing in real estate. At the same time, by purchasing an apartment in Krakow, foreigners may bypass many bureaucratic processes when obtaining a visa in the future.