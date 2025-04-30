Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Poland
  3. Krakow
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Krakow, Poland

multi-level apartments
3
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
6
3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
An extraordinary apartment with a roof terrace for sale, located in the most prestigious dis…
$289,498
2 bedroom apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/8
$223,600
2 bedroom apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/7
3 -room apartment in a new investment in Bieżanów - quick access to the center of Krakow! …
$197,800
