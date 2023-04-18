Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Piaseczno County
  5. gmina Lesznowola
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in gmina Lesznowola, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Loziska, Poland
3 room apartment
Loziska, Poland
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,772
A three-room apartment, bright, with two balconies, located on the first floor, in the newly…

Properties features in gmina Lesznowola, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir