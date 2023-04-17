Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Smiltene, Latvia

3 room housein Smiltene, Latvia
3 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 255,000
Family house in Vangaži for sale. The house is sold with all the furniture shown in the p…
5 room housein Smiltene, Latvia
5 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 246 m² Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
9 room housein Smiltene, Latvia
9 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
9 Number of rooms 600 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Near the Baltezera - Lake ( White Lake ) there is a breathtaking family chalet with a pleas…
5 room housein Smiltene, Latvia
5 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 484 m² Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
For sale private house in Marupe with landscaped garden.On the first floor of the house ther…
