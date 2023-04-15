Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Garkalnes novads

Residential properties for sale in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

40 properties total found
5 room housein Mucenieki, Latvia
5 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 714 m²
€ 950,000
A great family house in Liči, after full reconstruction. Aesthetic house with modern inte…
5 room housein Upesciems, Latvia
5 room house
Upesciems, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 320 m² Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
We offer for sale an exclusive, chic house in the village of Suņīši, an elite village of a c…
7 room housein Langstini, Latvia
7 room house
Langstini, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 248 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
We rent a house near the lake, in a quiet sleeping area of Langstini. The house is bright a…
Housein Bukulti, Latvia
House
Bukulti, Latvia
1 300 m²
€ 990,000
6 room housein Langstini, Latvia
6 room house
Langstini, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 420 m²
€ 400,000
House in Langstini for sale. Year of construction 2009. Description: - 1st floor: livin…
3 room housein Mucenieki, Latvia
3 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 192 m²
€ 295,000
House in Sunishos. Located in a private, closed area of ​​Sunishos - a suburb of Riga, a co…
5 room housein Langstini, Latvia
5 room house
Langstini, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 350 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 480,000
4 room apartmentin Bukulti, Latvia
4 room apartment
Bukulti, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 282 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartmentin Bukulti, Latvia
2 room apartment
Bukulti, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 66 m²
€ 153,450
A 3-room apartment in the Ezerjugla complex is for sale. Ezerjugla consists of eight four…
7 room housein Upesciems, Latvia
7 room house
Upesciems, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
We offer for sale an exclusive, chic house in the village of Suņī & scaron; i, an elite vill…
5 room housein Bukulti, Latvia
5 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 590,000
We offer a cozy house for sale a house on the first line overlooking the lake. In the house…
8 room apartmentin Upesciems, Latvia
8 room apartment
Upesciems, Latvia
12 Number of rooms 4 bath 375 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 385,000
The property has been carefully used and maintained. High-quality and elegantly furnished ho…
Housein Baltezers, Latvia
House
Baltezers, Latvia
900 m²
€ 1,750,000
Chic villa on the shores of Lake Baltezers! This village is a suburban residence of Riga, th…
5 room apartmentin Mucenieki, Latvia
5 room apartment
Mucenieki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 255 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 360,000
8 room housein Baltezers, Latvia
8 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
The house is located in the managed town surrounded by the pine forest. First floor - a spa…
8 room housein Upesciems, Latvia
8 room house
Upesciems, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 620 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 398,000
We offer to sell an excellent 2 -storey house in the very nice place in Riga. The house is n…
8 room housein Baltezers, Latvia
8 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 399 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 780,000
Enjoy the shores of an enchanting lake that lives in this dazed family house on the eastern…
9 room housein Mucenieki, Latvia
9 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
10 Number of rooms 750 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 1,200,000
A wonderful property located just 15 km away from the city center is offered for sale. If y…
6 room housein Baltezers, Latvia
6 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 544 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hou…
6 room housein Mucenieki, Latvia
6 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 450 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 750,000
Only 20 minutes go from the city center, it is landscaped and kept the town «Sunisi» locate…
7 room housein Baltezers, Latvia
7 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 420 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 520,000
4 room housein Mucenieki, Latvia
4 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 450,000
Protected closed village EZERKRASTS in the town of SUNISHI. 6 km from the border of Riga and…
7 room housein Baltezers, Latvia
7 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 295 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 360,000
We offer to buy the luxury and equipped property, located near the city center - Baltezers.…
6 room housein Bukulti, Latvia
6 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 499 m² Number of floors 2
€ 555,000
Prižkalne is a village of Latvian millionaires, located a few kilometers from Riga, on the c…
7 room housein Bukulti, Latvia
7 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 232 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 500,000
The house is located in a very quiet and beautiful place 400 meters from the lake. 300 meter…
6 room housein Mucenieki, Latvia
6 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 730 m²
€ 950,000
We offer to buy a large house, which is located in a picturesque private town next to the "S…
6 room apartmentin Baltezers, Latvia
6 room apartment
Baltezers, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 420 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 371,000
An exclusive house in Baltezers is available for sale. The house is located 150 m from the …
9 room housein Bukulti, Latvia
9 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
10 Number of rooms 838 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 750,000
A stunning single family home in exclusive residential development is offered for sale. Thi…
6 room housein Baltezers, Latvia
6 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 380 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
2-story house located just 4 km out of Riga and 20 km from old town for sale. Accompanied by…
8 room housein Mucenieki, Latvia
8 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 670 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Fully finished, equipped with the latest technology, an exclusive mansion on the lake. The h…

Properties features in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir