Latvia
Vidzeme
Garkalnes novads
Residential properties for sale in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
40 properties total found
5 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
714 m²
€ 950,000
A great family house in Liči, after full reconstruction. Aesthetic house with modern inte…
5 room house
Upesciems, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
320 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
We offer for sale an exclusive, chic house in the village of Suņīši, an elite village of a c…
7 room house
Langstini, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
248 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
We rent a house near the lake, in a quiet sleeping area of Langstini. The house is bright a…
House
Bukulti, Latvia
1 300 m²
€ 990,000
6 room house
Langstini, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
420 m²
€ 400,000
House in Langstini for sale. Year of construction 2009. Description: - 1st floor: livin…
3 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
192 m²
€ 295,000
House in Sunishos. Located in a private, closed area of Sunishos - a suburb of Riga, a co…
5 room house
Langstini, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 480,000
4 room apartment
Bukulti, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
282 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartment
Bukulti, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
66 m²
€ 153,450
A 3-room apartment in the Ezerjugla complex is for sale. Ezerjugla consists of eight four…
7 room house
Upesciems, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
We offer for sale an exclusive, chic house in the village of Suņī & scaron; i, an elite vill…
5 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 590,000
We offer a cozy house for sale a house on the first line overlooking the lake. In the house…
8 room apartment
Upesciems, Latvia
12 Number of rooms
4 bath
375 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 385,000
The property has been carefully used and maintained. High-quality and elegantly furnished ho…
House
Baltezers, Latvia
900 m²
€ 1,750,000
Chic villa on the shores of Lake Baltezers! This village is a suburban residence of Riga, th…
5 room apartment
Mucenieki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
255 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 360,000
8 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
The house is located in the managed town surrounded by the pine forest. First floor - a spa…
8 room house
Upesciems, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
620 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 398,000
We offer to sell an excellent 2 -storey house in the very nice place in Riga. The house is n…
8 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
399 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 780,000
Enjoy the shores of an enchanting lake that lives in this dazed family house on the eastern…
9 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
10 Number of rooms
750 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 1,200,000
A wonderful property located just 15 km away from the city center is offered for sale. If y…
6 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
544 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 590,000
We offer to buy luxurious and equipped properties near the city center - Baltezers. The hou…
6 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
450 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 750,000
Only 20 minutes go from the city center, it is landscaped and kept the town «Sunisi» locate…
7 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
420 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 520,000
4 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
220 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 450,000
Protected closed village EZERKRASTS in the town of SUNISHI. 6 km from the border of Riga and…
7 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
295 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 360,000
We offer to buy the luxury and equipped property, located near the city center - Baltezers.…
6 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
499 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 555,000
Prižkalne is a village of Latvian millionaires, located a few kilometers from Riga, on the c…
7 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
232 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 500,000
The house is located in a very quiet and beautiful place 400 meters from the lake. 300 meter…
6 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
730 m²
€ 950,000
We offer to buy a large house, which is located in a picturesque private town next to the "S…
6 room apartment
Baltezers, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
420 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 371,000
An exclusive house in Baltezers is available for sale. The house is located 150 m from the …
9 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
10 Number of rooms
838 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 750,000
A stunning single family home in exclusive residential development is offered for sale. Thi…
6 room house
Baltezers, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
2-story house located just 4 km out of Riga and 20 km from old town for sale. Accompanied by…
8 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
670 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Fully finished, equipped with the latest technology, an exclusive mansion on the lake. The h…
