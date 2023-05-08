Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cesis, Latvia

7 properties total found
6 room house in Cesis, Latvia
6 room house
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
3 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
3 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 920,000
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 124,600
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
€ 117,000
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/7
€ 119,000
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
€ 113,400
5 room house in Cesis, Latvia
5 room house
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
