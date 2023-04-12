Italy
Penthouses for sale in Italy
Penthouse
Clear all
48 properties total found
Penthouse 6 rooms
Unione di Comuni della Romagna Forlivese, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
233 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 529,000
Romagnacase is glad to offer a unique and prestigious property at the heart of the town of F…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Caprino Veronese, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 295,000
In the historical centre of Caprino Veronese, a stone's throw from a park with age-old cedar…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
€ 870,000
In a new building under construction, we offer a flat with a beautiful lake view! The buildi…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sant Alessandro, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
177 m²
€ 649,000
The proposed penthouse is a large apartment located on the top floor of a building equipped …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 340,000
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 1,486,000
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of …
Penthouse 8 rooms
Murta Maria, Italy
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 1,380,000
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
201 m²
€ 1,250,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
221 m²
€ 1,360,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
280 m²
€ 1,740,000
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Malcesine, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
€ 920,000
We offer for sale an elegant penthouse on the second and last floor of a building with only …
Penthouse 6 rooms
Baja Sardinia, Italy
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
175 m²
€ 1,850,000
In the renowned and luxurious Piazza del Principe we offer a splendid penthouse. The proper…
Penthouse 6 rooms
Timoline, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
210 m²
€ 755,000
New residential complex in Iseo. In one of the most fascinating places on Lake Iseo, in an …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
159 m²
€ 675,000
A few steps from the Rivoltella lakefront stands this new building project of only 12 units …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
305 m²
€ 1,493,000
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
352 m²
€ 1,726,000
As a preview, we offer, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, a PENTHO…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
260 m²
€ 1,274,000
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
Penthouse 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
348 m²
€ 1,300,000
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
Penthouse 10 rooms
Porlezza, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
136 m²
€ 1,200,000
Penthouse + Two-room apartment in the town center of Porlezza with exposure on four sides, a…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bussolengo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
245 m²
€ 560,000
Only 15 minutes by car from Lake Garda and from the city of Verona, this elegant and spaciou…
Penthouse 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 690,000
EXCLUSIVE PENTHOUSE WITH LAKE VIEW located a few steps from the historical centre and the la…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
185 m²
€ 1,450,000
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Baja Sardinia, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 1,400,000
In the luxuriant and characteristic Porto cervo we propose a beautiful four-roomed flat with…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 680,000
The lake view, the elegant and well maintained residential complex with pool and the fantast…
Penthouse 6 rooms
Baja Sardinia, Italy
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
224 m²
€ 2,850,000
In the renowned and luxurious Piazza del Principe we propose a splendid penthouse. The prop…
Penthouse 7 rooms
Lonato del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
€ 800,000
In an elegant context with swimming pool, beautiful lake view penthouse with terrace and pri…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
Price on request
Chic penthouse - duplex 130 sq.m in a new building in Riva del Garda. The residential comple…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 bath
250 m²
€ 1,600,000
Exclusive penthouse duplex located in the center of Desenzano del Garda. Living area 250 squ…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
163 m²
€ 560,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 495,000
Located on the third, last, floor, in a new complex under construction, 300 meters from the …
