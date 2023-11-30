Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro, Italy

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Riva del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€801,600
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
We offer for sale properties in the new residence "AI GIARDINI", which will rise at the gate…
€871,600
Leave a request

Properties features in Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir